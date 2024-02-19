Rooney Mara debuts baby bump at Berlin Film Festival, expecting second child with Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney Mara is pregnant. The actor is expecting her second child with actor-husband Joaquin Phoenix, and debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival on Friday evening. (Also read: Todd Phillips drops new photos of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from Joker 2: ‘Hope your day is full of love’) Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara are expecting their second child.

Rooney Mara at the Berlin Film Festival

Rooney Mara's new film La Cocina (The Kitchen) premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany on Friday evening. For the occasion, the Carol actor wore a stunning black strapless Givenchy gown and was seen cradling her baby bump. Pictures of her on the red carpet emerged on X, where the fan pages of the actor shared the news.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara already share a son, River, who was born in 2020. He was named after Joaquin's late brother, actor River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 23, in 1993.

About Joaquin and Rooney's relationship

Recently, Rooney opened up about parenting with Joaquin on her LaunchLeft podcast. She was in conversation with guest Rain Phoenix, who is Phoenix's sister, and said: "It doesn't feel like a two-actor house because I didn't work for the first three and a half years we were together. Basically, since we've been together, I only worked one or two times and one was really small and short. It feels like a creative household, we're constantly talking about creative things."

A very private couple, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara met in 2012 on the set of the Spike Jonze film Her. Rooney played his ex-wife in the film. The couple went on to star in Mary Magdalene and will be seen next in acclaimed director Pawel Pawlikowski's next thriller, The Island.

