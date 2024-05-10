Hailey Bieber announces pregnancy with Justin Bieber in a dreamy white lace dress amidst renewing vows

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii as they also shared super exciting news with their Instagram family – Hailey is pregnant. Justin Bieber, the Canadian singer who became a sensation post the release of his debut single – Baby – is on the way to become a father with his wife Hailey Bieber. The dreamy pictures made their way to Instagram on Thursday as Justin shared a slew of pictures of himself with wife Hailey in a field as they renewed their wedding vows ahead of becoming parents. Hailey was all decked up for the special day as she played muse to fashion designer house Saint Laurent and picked a dreamy white lace dress and a white veil.(Instagram/@justinbieber)

Hailey looked like a dream in a white lace dress and a veil

In the pictures, Hailey held her baby bump and posed as Justin can be seen clicking pictures of her. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen holding hands and smiling at each other as they renewed their vows in the presence of an officiator. Hailey's dreamy look had our attention. Here's what the mother-to-be wore for her vow renewal ceremony and pregnancy announcement.

Hailey was all decked up for the special day as she played muse to fashion designer house Saint Laurent and picked a dreamy white lace dress and a white veil. The white translucent bodycon dress has an off-shoulder neckline, full sleeves and intricate white lace floral details throughout the body. The attire hugged her shape and showed off her baby bump. Hailey further teamed it with a white lace veil covering her head and a black pair of tinted shades. Needless to say, Hailey reminded us of vintage Hollywood heroines with this look. Justin, on the other hand, embraced his boyish charm in a white T-shirt, black fur jacket, black trousers and a black cap.

Justin and Hailey met in 2006 when Justin was in a relationship with Selena Gomez. Post his split with Selena, Hailey and Justin got together briefly but parted ways. They started dating in 2016 and got married in 2018 in New York.