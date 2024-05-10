When Justin Bieber talked about becoming a father: ‘I saw Hailey with a baby…’

What Justin said

When Justin appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, Ellen asked him how many kids he's going to have with Hailey. “I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But yeah, it's her body, and whatever she wants to do,” Justin said. He added that while Hailey also wants to also have “a few” kids, they want to wait it out. “I think Hailey still has a few things left that she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she's not just ready yet, and I think that's okay.” Ellen then complemented Justin and said he's going to be a great father.

In another clip from an old interview doing the rounds on social media, Justin is seen talking about fatherhood. “I used to see her (Hailey) at events and I saw her with a baby. Something just clicked. I was like, ‘She’s the one.' I was just seeing it very clearly. I see her across the room. She was holding a baby and I'd just seen the nurturing look in her eyes towards this baby. And I was like, ‘I want the mother of my children to look at kids like she was (looking),'” Justin said.

Biebers announce pregnancy

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts. Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing. Hailey Bieber is draped in white lace; baby bump prominent in the sheer, form-fitting fabric. It is followed up with a photo shoot of Justin Bieber photographing his wife. In each caption, they've tagged one another.

In 2018, the Biebers confirmed their long-rumoured marriage on Instagram, when the musician posted a picture of the pair holding hands and captioned it, “My wife is awesome.”