Memes on Selena Gomez flood Twitter after Justin Bieber, Hailey's pregnancy news

Selena Gomez is trending again, thanks to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Hours after the couple announced they're about to become parents, the internet evoked Selena via memes on Twitter. She's been inextricably linked with the Biebers' romance ever since her breakup with Justin in 2018. (Also Read: Selena Gomez looks ‘unbothered’ after Justin Bieber announces Hailey’s pregnancy; flaunts romance with beau Blanco) Memes on Selena Gomez flood Twitter after Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement

Memes galore

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a GIF with the caption, “She trended at their engagement, during their wedding, and now at their pregnancy. Selena Gomez will ALWAYS be the main topic.” Another user wrote, “Congrats selena gomez for being the main character in justin and hailey 's marriage and pregnancy announcement.” “Instead of celebrating Justin and Hailey’s pregnancy announcement, their fans are more concerned about Selena Gomez and her well-being. Oh, the legend you are Selena,” read a third tweet.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Fans be the biggest haters bc how you make that thing pregnancy all about Selena Gomez … like imagine being a celebrity and announcing your pregnancy then only opening your phone to see it being all about your fad husband ex .. yikes,” shared a user, while another posted, “HHow is it that a pregnancy just got announced and the first thing on people’s mind is selena gomez…but i thought her and her fans were the obsessed ones?” “Selena Gomez's social media break is more famous than that couple pregnancy announcement lmao,” read another tweet.

Selena Gomez dated Justin on and off for 8 years from 2010 till 2018. She's currently dating music producer Benny Blanco.

Justin and Hailey announce pregnancy

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts. Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing. Hailey is draped in white lace; baby bump prominent in the sheer, form-fitting fabric. It is followed up with a photo shoot of Justin photographing his wife. In each caption, they've tagged one another. The video and photoshoot are from the Biebers' vow renewal ceremony on Thursday in Hawaii.

In 2018, the Biebers confirmed their long-rumoured marriage on Instagram, when the musician posted a picture of the pair holding hands and captioned it, “My wife is awesome.” Hailey changed her username from “Baldwin” to “Bieber” at the same time. They were engaged in the Bahamas earlier that year, after about a month of dating.