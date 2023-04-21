Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber talks about facing emotionally ‘hard time’ in 2023

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber is struggling with her mental health. Hailey took to Instagram on Wednesday to inform her fans about the emotional hardships being faced by her. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber(Twitter)

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” the model wrote. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone,” posted Hailey in Instagram stories.

"That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers," wrote Hailey in a second post.

"Let's just be there for people.. let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together," she concluded.

Recently, Hailey had got embroiled in a hate filled campaign against her after it was speculated that she had been targetting cryptic barbs at Justin's ex Selena Gomez. Around the time Selena was body-shamed over bikini photos, Hailey and Kendall Jenner posted a TikTok video, lip-syncing the words “And I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right.” In the video, they didn't name Selena but fans thought so. Some days later, Selena shared a post where she talked about over-laminating her brows. Around the same time, Hailey and Kylie had posted Instagram stories showing off their eyebrows. And fans kept drawing a link between Selena and the stories by Hailey.

Later, Gomez said that Hailey reached out to her to talk about the smear campaign alleging her to have been throwing shade towards Justin's ex-girlfriend.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop," she added.