Joey King, Hailey Beiber open up about perioral dermatitis on TikTok; dermatologists explain what is this skin condition

Being confident in your skin can make an overall difference in your behaviour and how people perceive you. And if you are a skincare enthusiast, then you are always working towards getting flawless-looking skin that is healthy and naturally glowing. With filters commonplace on social media apps and celebrities resorting to face-tuning with each new photo or video they upload, it can cause a dent in younger women’s confidence, especially those who suffer from adult acne or other such skin issues. Joey King opened about suffering from perioral dermatitis(instagram)

Recently, actor Joey King took to TikTok to share her skincare routine and also revealed that she has been dealing with perioral dermatitis (POD) for the last seven months. According to the National Library of Medicine, it is usually seen among young female adults and can be described as an eruption of small inflammatory bumps or pink, scaly patches around the mouth. Dr Meghna Mour, Aesthetic Dermatologist, Founder of Skuccii Supercliniq, Mumbai, explain this as a facial rash around the lower lip area.

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber opened up on her struggle with perioral dermatitis on TikTok(instagram)

Earlier this year, in March, model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber also opened up about her struggle with perioral dermatitis in a video on TikTok. She has spoken about it previously, and in her most recent video, Bieber described it as a “disorder resembling acne or rosacea” and wanted to share a look at her makeup-free skin during a “pretty bad flare-up”. She added, “I wanted to talk about perioral dermatitis because this is something that I have had since I was about 19 or 20. And I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well, so I wanted to share what I use when I’m having a flare-up.”

Dinyar Workingboxwalla, Aesthetician and Co-Founder, Beauty by BiE, says, “POD presents itself as red, bumpy patches or pimples that can resemble acne but usually affects a different area of the face. It can sometimes cause discomfort or a burning sensation.” The rash often appears in clusters and can become more pronounced with time if left untreated.

‘Triggers, symptoms and diagnoses’

This skin condition is triggered by topical steroid use, or due to consuming spicy foods and hot beverages. Other reasons for these eruptions are allergies, and hormonal changes along the weather. To diagnose this facial rash, dermats say they usually look into the patient’s history and examine the appearance and distribution of the rash.

‘A cure to what ails you’

Both the experts agree that this is not a season specific ailment, however, it can flare up with extreme dryness and humidity in the air. Winters are drying on the skin and can also lead to some break out, along with the summer heat that can exacerbate the condition.

Avoid using topical steroids, which can worsen the condition. Additionally, steer clear of skincare products with alcohol or harsh ingredients that can irritate the skin. Other things that you can avoid include spicy and hot foods, heavy or oily skincare products, alcohol and caffeine, and stress.

Dr Mour cautioned people to avoid using makeup up or anything that may cause irritation. It is best to avoid using perfumes or products with fragrance, especially around the face, if they are going through a rather extreme flare-up, and to keep the skin hydrated by using moisturisers regularly. “If it is an allergic reaction, avoid the things that is causing it. And if it is hormonal, the rashes may waxing and waning,” she says.

There is no definitive cure for perioral dermatitis, says Workingboxwalla, but it can be managed effectively with appropriate treatment. “A dermatologist may prescribe topical or oral antibiotics. For home remedies, maintaining a gentle skincare routine and avoiding irritants can help,” he adds.