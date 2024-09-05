Jennifer Lopez comes ‘dangerously close’ to Ben Affleck in same building amid ‘ugly divorce’ reports

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the infamous Hollywood couple, reportedly heading for a divorce were spotted working out of the same building in Los Angeles. While Bennifer has managed to maintain a cordial relationship post-separation, reports suggest that their divorce proceedings could become ‘ugly’ due to the absence of a prenuptial agreement. Despite living separately, the couple still shares their LA office building where they narrowly missed an ‘awkward’ encounter. Actor Ben Affleck, left, and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "The Last Duel" on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck nearly bump into each other

On Wednesday, according to PageSix the pop star and her estranged husband were seen at their shared Los Angeles office building just half an hour apart. The pop star, sporting a striking parrot green maxi dress with stylish slits and cuts, arrived with a poker face. Affleck, on the other hand, was seen leaving the office shortly afterwards in his black car, dressed for business in a grey suit jacket and lilac shirt.

JLo turned heads in her glamorous outfit, complete with flowing blonde hair, matching green heels, sunglasses, and a pink Valentino Garavani purse worth $1,897. She sealed the look with gold hoop earrings. The Jenny From the Block singer earlier replaced her green emerald diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck with a gold pleated ring after filing for divorce.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce may turn ‘ugly’

The sighting of Affleck and Lopez in the same location has sparked speculation about the status of their relationship and the potential challenges they may face during their divorce proceedings. Although Bennifer has not made any official statements, a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that their divorce “has the potential to get ugly” due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement.

“There are some sticking points over financials,” the source mentioned. Since the couple didn't sign a marriage agreement when they got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, everything they made, earned, and owned together is considered joint property. However, in her divorce filing overseen by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, Lopez stated on August 20 that her assets were “unknown” to her. The popstar’s estimated net worth in 2024 is a whopping $400 million.

Jen and Ben are ‘ready’ to move on with their lives

After celebrating their ‘greatest’ love story with a documentary and a wedding, Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have decided to go their separate ways. It's reported that both parties are ready to move on from their two-year marriage. A source close to Affleck recently told People magazine that he is focusing on the positive aspects of his life amid the split.

Lopez, on the other hand, was reportedly the one who made major efforts to save the marriage but ultimately couldn’t protect it from ending, as Affleck decided to ‘throw in the towel’ first. The two have been living separately for months now. The Atlas star has also been house hunting after listing her $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which she shared with Affleck, for sale. Meanwhile, Affleck purchased a $20 million property in the Pacific Palisades and has recently moved in.