Woman who got ‘TRUMP’ tattoo on forehead now wants to erase it; asks strangers for help removing ‘controversial ink’

A woman who made headlines for tattooing ‘TRUMP’ across her forehead now wants to reverse her decision. Facing a wave of backlash and hate—reactions she didn’t expect when she first decided to show support for the former president in the upcoming elections, she has now launched a fundraiser to cover the costs of removing the controversial ink. After facing backlash for her Trump tattoo, influencer Rain Monroe is seeking funds for removal. (Rain Monroe's Instagram)

Woman seeks to erase her ‘Trump’ tattoo

Social media influencer Rain Monroe caused a stir last month when she revealed a Donald Trump tattoo on her forehead. The 21-year-old Monroe, a passionate Trump and MAGA supporter, stunned everyone with her extreme display of loyalty to the 2024 Republican candidate. But now, frustrated by the backlash, she’s thinking about spending thousands to have the tattoo removed.

On Instagram, the young creator posted about her situation by holding a sign that read, "Need cash to remove my tattoo." In recent posts, the self-proclaimed Trump supporter, with the tattoo still prominent on her forehead, was filmed in various locations around London trying to get money from people walking by to pay for getting the tattoo removed.

‘The hate from people has affected me’

According to Raine, "The hate from people has affected” her, leading me to take such drastic measures. “I am raising money for the removal, which can cost up to $5,000 (£3,814 approximately)." the British-born influencer wrote.

However, she also admitted: “I'm not getting the tattoo removed [yet], just weighing my options to see what's best for me moving forward. But I also have so much support, so that's why I don't know [if I'll remove it] yet. I love my supporters.”

In one photo, Rain looked really down in the dumps sitting on the sidewalk with her desperate note written on cardboard. This picture got everyone involved - the fans and the haters - to chime in about the hot-button tattoo and whether she should keep it or get it taken off. In another shot, she was standing up, holding a sign high, and wearing a white shirt and denim shorts.

"Don't remove it! Best tattoo ever,” a Trump supporter chimed in the comment section. “Keep it! You’re a legend now,” a second person wrote. “Looks perfect to me,” a third declared.

However, there were also many who mocked the influencer and blasted her for messing with her body for clout. "She just did this for clout and now she wants it removed. That's funny you can keep it girly." "Let her live with her decision," one more added.

In a later video, Rain decided to casually ask people walking by if they'd be interested in getting a Trump tattoo on their forehead for a whopping £1 million. People had mixed reactions, with some saying a lot more would do, while others were straight-up saying no way.

Rain, who first got the tattoo in East London, opened up about it on social media, saying she's happy with her tattoo but is trying to figure out her next move. She mentioned talking to her therapist about whether she should keep it or think about getting it taken off, mentioning she doesn't have any bad feelings about it