Donald Trump blasts ‘sick and deranged monster’ who opened fire at Georgia school: ‘These cherished children were…’

Donald Trump has broken his silence on the Georgia school shooting that has left two students and two teachers dead. As many as nine other people at Apalachee High School in Winder, which is about an hour outside of Atlanta, had to be rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Among them, a math teacher was left with a shattered hip. Donald Trump blasts ‘sick and deranged monster’ who opened fire at Georgia school (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

The alleged gunman has been identified as Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at the school. The weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15 style rifle, a law enforcement official told CNN. The suspect is in custody.

“Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster.”

‘Love will prevail over what happened today’

Gray, who was unharmed, will be charged with murder as an adult, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said. This is at least the 45th school shooting this year, a CNN analysis has revealed.

“My heart hurts for these kids, my heart hurts for our community, but I want to make it very clear that hate will not prevail in this county,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.

“I want that to be very clear and known.” he added. “Love will prevail over what happened today.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has also spoken out about the tragedy. “I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Kemp said. “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”