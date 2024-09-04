Georgia school on ‘hard lockdown’ after shooting: At least 2 dead, multiple injured; suspect in custody

A northern Georgia high school shooting left at least two people dead, authorities said on Wednesday, September 4. An "active shooter" situation unfolded at Apalachee High School in Georgia on Wednesday morning, September 4. At least one person was reported dead. Law enforcement has yet to publicly reveal other casualties (if any).(Fox News)

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News that it was an active shooter situation as multiple law enforcement agencies and responders were deployed to the school around 10:30 am local time. Since then the Apalachee High School has been on lockdown as a “precautionary measure."

“Apalachee High School is currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire. Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area,” the school sent the message to parents, according to Athens Banner-Herald.

Multiple others suffered gunshot wounds on Wednesday morning. An injured person was seen being loaded into an air ambulance.

Although victims were rushed to the hospital, law enforcement has yet to provide more details on the matter.

At least one person is in custody.

FBI Atlanta is reportedly also privy to the situation and supporting local authorities.

Pictures of the Georgia high school showed dozens of police vehicles on the lawns, while officials urged students to convene in the athletic field area for safety measures.

The school district released a statement: “The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says this is for the safety of everyone right now. Please do not visit your child’s school at this time. We cannot release students during a lockdown. “We will let you know as soon as BCSO says it is all clear for dismissal.”

Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement on the shooting: “I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state.”

“We will continue to work with local, state and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

This is a developing story.