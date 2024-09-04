Florida couple suing Police Dept for 2020 SWAT raid over false info of child porn

Christian and Laurie Ann Campbell – a couple in Florida – have sued the Orlando Police Department for allegedly raiding their home in 2020 in an over-the-top fashion over what they call false claims of child pornography. Christian and Laurie Ann Campbell from Florida are suing the Orlando Police Department over 2020 SWAT raid.

A new lawsuit and the SWAT raid video obtained by TMZ show that an astronomical number of officers responded to allegations of the Florida couple being child molesters in August 2020. The pair alleges that the police force gave them a hard time as they detained the wrong person for the misconduct. Footage reveals Christian Campbell being handcuffed in a chair on the front lawn. His wife Laurie was also detained similarly.

Florida couple's $10 million lawsuit against Orlando Police Department

The incident occurred in broad daylight, becoming a moment of public embarrassment for the two. Per the suit, cops even barred Laurie from taking their dog to the vet for treatment, resulting in its death in the aftermath.

Ariel Mitchell is representing the couple for their $10 million suit, which also states that numerous officers disrupted their early morning calm before they could even get their 18-month-old toddler out of an overnight diaper.

With the ongoing investigations, reportedly after non-existent child porn, the baby was forced to keep the dirty nappy on for hours, with urine ultimately ruining their outfits as well.

The couple is evidently seeking damages for the mortifying incident that happened four years ago. Their lawsuit also foregrounds that the officers involved in the raid marred their reputation and a sense of belonging in the community by falsely informing their neighbours they were child molesters.

A different Florida couple arrested for alleged child sex crimes

In an unrelated case, married couple Kenneth Keene and Lillian Sanderfur from Palakta, a city in Florida, were put behind bars after being accused of child sex crimes in August 2024. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the pair were accused of giving a teenager marijuana and e-cigarettes to solicit sex.

The official press release also said, “Text message conversations between the victim and Keene were also sexualised in nature.”

32-year-old Keene was ultimately charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 by an offender 18 years or older. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Sanderfur was charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition by an offender 18 years or older with a victim less than 16 years of age, as reported by the Irish Star.