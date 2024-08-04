Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hits back at Donald Trump, tells him to ‘leave my family out of it’

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called out Donald Trump following his repeated attacks. The former president once again picked a fight with the 60-year-old ahead of his campaign rally in Georgia on Saturday. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, the GOP nominee called Kemp “disloyal” and a “bad guy.” Donald Trump picked a fight with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp the same day he rallied in the state(Getty Images via AFP)

Brian Kemp slams Trump following repeated attacks

The ex-POTUS tore into Kemp ahead of the rally, criticising his wife, Marty Kemp, the First Lady of Georgia. However, the Georgia governor responded with a stern but relatively polite message on X, formerly Twitter. Kemp also shared a screenshot of Trump's lengthy rant.

“My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats - not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it,” Kemp tweeted.

Despite Kemp repeatedly being credited for Georgia's strong economy during his time as governor, Trump mocked his service to the state. “Brian Kemp should focus his efforts on fighting Crime, not fighting Unity and the Republican Party! His Crime Rate in Georgia is terrible, his Crime Rate in Atlanta is the worst, and his Economy is average,” he wrote.

The former president continued, “He should be seeking UNITY, not Retribution, especially against the man that got him the Nomination through Endorsement and, without whom, he could never have beaten Stacey Abrams.”

“He and his wife didn’t think he could win. I said, 'I'm telling you you’re going to win.' Then he won, he was happy, and his wife said, 'Thank you Sir, we’ll never be able to make it up to you!' Now she says she won't Endorse me, and is going to 'write in Brian Kemp’s name.' Well, I don't want her Endorsement, and I don't want his,” Trump added.