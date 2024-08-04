Kamala Harris' campaign launches ‘Republicans for Harris’ with over 25 GOP endorsements

Kamala Harris' campaign launched “Republicans for Harris” in a bid to attract GOP voters left distraught with Donald Trump. The vice president's team said on Sunday that the program will be a “campaign within a campaign.” Previously dubbed “Republicans for Biden,” the group was relaunched following the president's decision to drop out of the 2024 race. This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3. Trump and Harris held the dueling rallies four days apart, but the dynamics showcased how deeply divided the American electorate is. The Harris crowd was majority Black and female. Trump's crowd was overwhelmingly white. They listened to different music. They heard wildly different arguments on immigration, the economy, voting rights. Either Harris or Trump will win. The question is how widely the winner will be accepted. (AP Photo)(AP)

‘Republicans for Harris’ gains over 25 GOP endorsements

The revamped program has already gained more than 25 GOP endorsements, including former secretaries Chuck Hagel and Ray LaHood, Trump-era White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye, ex-national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Harris' team explained that the rollout will include outreach from well-known Republicans to their networks, with an emphasis on voters who previously supported the former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, per the Associated Press.

“I encourage other Trump administration officials who saw the tyrant we worked for in office to speak out and stand with Kamala Harris this November to keep integrity in the White House and ensure democracy for our country,” Grisham said in a statement.

“Republicans for Harris” will kick off this week with targeted ads and themed events in Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Republicans who have supported Harris will also attend the campaign rallies alongside her soon-to-be-declared running mate.

In light of the program, Austin Weatherford, Harris’s national director of Republican outreach, said in a statement, “Donald Trump’s MAGA extremism is toxic to the millions of Republicans who no longer believe the party of Donald Trump represents their values and will vote against him again in November.”

“Donald Trump said he doesn’t want these voters, but Vice President Harris and our campaign are working 0vertime to earn the support of my fellow Republicans who care about defending democracy and restoring decency — all of which would be torn away in a second Trump presidency,” Weatherford added.