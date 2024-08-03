Kamala Harris rejects Donald Trump’s proposal for Fox News debate, says ABC still on

Vice President Kamala Harris rejected a proposal by Republican opponent Donald Trump to debate her before a live audience on Fox News, saying she’s sticking to a previously scheduled date on ABC News. Kamala Harris’ campaign responded that Donald Trump “is trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to” and she’ll “be there one way or the other” on ABC on Sept. 10 — a face-off agreed to by Trump and Joe Biden before the president ended his reelection bid. (AP )

The former president and 2024 Republican nominee began the latest round of verbal volleying late Friday with a social media post saying he’d “agreed with Fox News” to debate Harris on Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania.

Harris’ campaign responded that Trump “is trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to” and she’ll “be there one way or the other” on ABC on Sept. 10 — a face-off agreed to by Trump and Joe Biden before the president ended his reelection bid.

The jockeying raises the possibility that US voters won’t see a debate between the two main candidates before the general election on Nov. 5. Instead, Trump and Harris might end up holding dueling televised town-hall-style events.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the previous agreement lapsed with Biden’s exit from the presidential race. He also cited a conflict of interest, saying he’s in litigation with ABC and anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Harris will “be there one way or the other” with ABC on Sept. 10, Harris campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement Saturday. “We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to,” he said.

Trump agreed to the debate two months after filing a lawsuit against ABC News, according to a person familiar with the matter. David Muir and Linsey Davis, not Stephanopoulos, are the proposed debate hosts.

Trump said the Sept. 4 timing “is convenient and appropriate in that it is just prior” to the start of early voting in some states on Sept. 6.

The first Biden-Trump debate in June produced a disastrous performance by the president that eventually led him to end his reelection bid and endorse Harris in July.

Trump and his campaign previously declined to commit to any further debate, saying those plans could not be formalized until Democrats officially tapped their replacement for Biden.

The Democratic National Committee said Friday that Harris had secured enough delegates in the party’s virtual roll-call vote to secure the nomination. The ballot ends on Monday.