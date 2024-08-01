Kamala Harris trolled for speaking in ‘Southern accent’ at Atlanta rally: ‘The most cringe ever’

Kamala Harris has been trolled for suddenly speaking in a Southern accent at her Atlanta rally on Tuesday, July 30. Netizens mocked the vice president after a video of her speaking in the accent surfaced, where she tells the crowd, “You all helped us win in 2020, and we’re gonna do it again in 2024!” Kamala Harris trolled for speaking in ‘Southern accent’ at Atlanta rally (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)(AFP)

Many X users poked fun at Harris in the comment section of the above video. “she's so cringe, stomaching this for four years will be difficult,” one user wrote. It’s never good when someone does a fake Southern accent. Oh it’s so bad,” one user said, while another wrote, “She's taking a page out of Hilary's Southern twang attempt. It sounds bad.” “The most cringe ever,” one user said.

“She’s delusional at best, and so are the people cheering for her,” one user wrote, while another said, “She is disgusting please stop the steal.” “Idk what’s more gross that fact she had to practice that accent or the fact the background drones ate it up,” one user wrote. Another said, “Oh Geez. Make it stop already.” “This is the best they got? This is their # 1 candidate? This is what they hope to win with this November? This? Right here?????” one user wrote.

‘Say it to my face’

At the star-studded campaign, Harris directly addressed Donald Trump, challenging him to debate her on the stage. "Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face,” she said.

Taking the stage, Harris also said that the momentum in the race was shifting. She said her "people-powered" campaign was the underdog, but also spoke about how Joe Biden carried the state back in 2020. "I am very clear the path to the White House runs right through this state," she said.