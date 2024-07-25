Donald Trump slams Joe Biden after prez's Oval Office speech: ‘Barely understandable’

Donald Trump has blasted president Joe Biden’s White House speech, calling it “barely understandable.” Taking to Truth Social, the former president wrote, “Crooked Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!” Donald Trump slams Joe Biden after Oval Office speech(AP)

(@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

In another post later, he wrote, “CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND LYIN’ KAMALA HARRIS ARE A GREAT EMBARRASSMENT TO AMERICA — THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A TIME LIKE THIS!”

(@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

‘I revere this office, but I love my country more’

On Wednesday night, July 24, Biden addressed the nation about his sudden decision to drop out of the race. The president ended his candidacy days after his disastrous debate performance against Trump. Although Biden had initially refused to drop out and had reportedly even vowed to appear for a second debate against Trump, he seemed to abruptly change his decision. He went on to endorse vice president Kamala Harris.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more,” the president, 81, said in a primetime address from the Oval Office. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president, but the defense of democracy – which is at stake – I think is more important than any title.”

Biden added that when he was elected, he “promised to always level with you, to tell you the truth.” “In recent weeks, it’s become clear to me I need to unite my party … but nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy – and that includes personal ambition,” Biden said. “So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation.”

Following the speech, Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, posted a message of support on X. “To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude,” she wrote. “Thank you for the trust you put in Joe—now it’s time to put that trust in Kamala.”