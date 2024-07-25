Joe Biden explains decision to quit White House race: ‘Revere president office, but love US more’

US president Joe Biden explained his decision to end his reelection bid in a historic Oval Office address on Thursday. He said, "I revere this office, but I love my country more." He added that he stepped down to defend democracy, “which is at stake and more important than any title.” President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

“The defence of democracy is more important than any title," Biden said in his first extended public remarks since he announced that he has decided not to seek reelection on November 5 and endorsed vice president Kamala Harris for the post.

"I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People,’” he added.

Marking the end of his political career, Biden said nation's democracy lies in the hands of voters.

Summing up his political journey, Biden, 81, said, "Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the resolute desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States. But here I am."

He expressed gratitude for the love and support of the American people, saying he has given his heart and soul to the country and has been blessed many times in return.

Biden rejects calls to step down, outlines six-month plan

In his Oval Office speech, US president Biden said his final six months in office will be focused on “doing my job as president.” He rejected demands from Republicans and their nominee, Donald Trump, who claimed that the current president is not capable of staying in office and should resign.

• Biden said he will work on lowering costs for families, growing the economy, defending personal freedoms and civil rights, and addressing hate extremism and political violence.

• Biden said he will make efforts to end the war in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, and bring peace to the Middle East.

• He pledged to continue building a coalition to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from taking over Ukraine.

• Biden aims to keep NATO stronger, more powerful, and more united than ever before.