Joe Biden exits reelection bid: His legacy, 6 achievements as US President
US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that he will not be a part of the presidential race in the US election 2024.
US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced in an official statement that he has backed down from his reelection bid in the US presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democrat candidate for the upcoming election. Biden, however, assured that he will complete his term as the US president, set to end in January 2025.
Democrat lawmakers lost faith in Joe Biden after his debate debacle against former US president Donald Trump last month, as Republicans continued to reiterate that Biden is “incapable” of completing his term if elected again due to his “deteriorating mental acuity”.
Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election came at a time when the people of United States were battling the Covid pandemic with ever-increasing infection rate, under the leadership of Donald Trump.
Joe Biden's political legacy
Joe Biden has been eyeing the US president post for decades, with his first run for the White House being in 1988 when he was a Democrat senator from Delaware. However, he dropped out of the race after not making it through the first nomination round. After multiple unsuccessful attempts at being the presidential face for the Democrats, he was chosen to be the Vice President in Barack Obama's government in 2016.
President Joe Biden's achievements
- After nearly half a century in politics, Joe Biden took the White House in the 2020 elections. In March of 2021, Biden launched $1.9 trillion in pandemic aid, creating a series of new programs that temporarily halved child poverty, halted evictions and contributed to the addition of 15.7 million jobs.
- Amid the rise in inflation and a drop in his popularity, Biden took a series of executive actions to unsnarl global supply chains and a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that not only replaced aging infrastructure but improved internet access and prepared communities to withstand the damages from climate change.
- The salary increases under Joe Biden administration outpaced inflation rates in the US, showed a Bloomberg analysis. Joe Biden's regime also saw a boost in the number of people signing up for government healthcare, with the cost of living going down. All these factors suffered greatly under Donald Trump's regime.
- Joe Biden also sought to compete more aggressively with China, rebuild alliances such as NATO and completed the US withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the death of 13 US service members.
- Joe Biden took a firm stance against Russia by providing repeated military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine for over two years, a move that was criticised by the Republican Party.
- One of the most firm stances of the Joe Biden government was against the Supreme Court overturning the Roe vs Wade judgement, against the abortion rights of women in the US. Biden administration continued to show its support for the right to safe and legal abortion rights across the country, despite many states revoking this right within their borders.
