Joe Biden exits reelection bid: His legacy, 6 achievements as US President

US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced in an official statement that he has backed down from his reelection bid in the US presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democrat candidate for the upcoming election. Biden, however, assured that he will complete his term as the US president, set to end in January 2025. US President Joe Biden at the White House (Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Democrat lawmakers lost faith in Joe Biden after his debate debacle against former US president Donald Trump last month, as Republicans continued to reiterate that Biden is “incapable” of completing his term if elected again due to his “deteriorating mental acuity”.

Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election came at a time when the people of United States were battling the Covid pandemic with ever-increasing infection rate, under the leadership of Donald Trump.

Joe Biden's political legacy

Joe Biden has been eyeing the US president post for decades, with his first run for the White House being in 1988 when he was a Democrat senator from Delaware. However, he dropped out of the race after not making it through the first nomination round. After multiple unsuccessful attempts at being the presidential face for the Democrats, he was chosen to be the Vice President in Barack Obama's government in 2016.

President Joe Biden's achievements