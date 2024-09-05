Taylor Swift's latest video blasted as 'ridiculous and absurd' by NFL and Travis Kelce fans

Taylor Swift’s prominent appearance in a recent NFL promotional video has sparked controversy among fans of the league and Travis Kelce, who plays for Kansas City. The singer-songwriter features in five separate clips in the video, which was released ahead of the upcoming season's opening game. This has led to criticism from some fans who feel that the video gives Swift too much attention and doesn't do enough to highlight other famous NFL players. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) speaks to Taylor Swift after the team's NFL Super Bowl 58 football game (AP)

Taylor Swift sparks controversy with NFL appearance

Although Taylor Swift has been praised for bringing more attention to NFL games, some fans are upset that she appears more than any other player in a recent promotional video. The Daily Mail reported that several well-known NFL players, like quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow, weren't in the video at all.

These clips show her attending games with Travis Kelce's mother, kissing him on the field, and celebrating at the Super Bowl. While some fans have praised her involvement, others found this entirely ‘ridiculous.’

“Being shown 5 times in a 28-second clip, doesn't make sense. Twice is amazing. As it is growing the game, but she was shown more than any other player in the league in that clip,” a person commented on social media. “Seriously I came to watch my fav player in the promo but all I got was swift instead, so embarrassing,” another chimed in. “Tell me why Taylor Swift has the most screen time of anyone in this hype video. What the f*** is this?” One more added. “Totally absurd,” suggested on more.

Travis Kelce involves lawyers over Taylor Swift breakup PR contract reports

Travis Kelce’s representatives are not only denying the authenticity of a leaked “breakup plan” involving the NFL star and Taylor Swift but they’re also taking legal action to address the matter. The viral document, which has been circulating online, and prompting discussion, suggests that the couple’s relationship is a carefully orchestrated publicity stunt. Kelce’s team is adamant that the alleged plan is a complete forgery and that their client’s romance with Swift is entirely real.

Also read: Travis Kelce's team rushes to lawyers over ‘bogus’ contract about ‘pre-planned break-up’ with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's reps slam Taylor Swift breakup PR contract

Here’s what happened: An alleged report citing a "Comprehensive Media Plan" made waves online on Tuesday, giving the impression that the ‘Love Story’ isn’t real. The leaked document, which rapidly went viral on social media platforms like Reddit, claimed that the couple's highly publicised romance was part of a predetermined plan, with a planned breakup date of September 28th.

This news really upset Swift's followers, who had been super into the couple's relationship. But, right away, a person from Full Scope, the company for Kelce, shot down the rumor, saying the document was totally made up and had nothing to do with the company. "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency," the rep for Kelce team claimed.

Also read: Taylor Swift is drawing up plays for Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce confirms ahead of 2024 NFL season opening

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," the rep added, hinting at a full-blown legal battle against those spreading false news and information about the couple’s relationship.