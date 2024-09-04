Taylor Swift is drawing up plays for Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce confirms ahead of 2024 NFL season opening

The 2024 NFL season opening is just days away, and it's already all about Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce confirmed that his pop star girlfriend has tried her hand at drawing plays for his squad. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) speaks to Taylor Swift after the team's NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. A 170-year-old rivalry is flaring up as Kansas lawmakers try to snatch the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs away from Missouri. The team has international cache after three Super Bowl titles in five years and because of Kelce’s romance with pop icon Swift.(AP)

Kelce opened up about Swift's contributions on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday, following up on Patrick Mahomes' recent comment about her working out a game plan.

“She has just been so open to learning the game,” the record-breaking Eras Tour artist's beau said. Appreciating her attention to detail, the Chief tight end noted that even though Swift doesn't fully grasp the rules, she was still “curious about the profession.”

Even Patrick Mahomes has seen Taylor Swift's plays for the Chiefs

Similarly, quarterback and last season's Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes chipped in details about Taylor's dedicated involvement on the front. “She's really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions,” Mahomes said in a recent interview with NBC's Chris Simms.

Also read | Seventeen Mingyu's private and inappropriate photos leaked by popular brand's employee; fans call for strict action

Mahomes even suggested that they might eventually have to include one of her plays, implying how terrific Swift has been at marking the X's and O's on the game board.

However, while the “Anti-Hero” songstress' drafts have seemingly caught the nod of approval from Kelce and Mahomes, they still haven't been green-lighted by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Nevertheless, Kelce is already reassuring the crowd that if they ever reach Reid, he'll make sure she makes a name for herself for her creations. “She's a little biased and just creates plays for me, so we'll see if they can make it to Coach Reid's office.”

Defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship especially took the Internet by storm last season, when numerous moments from the couple's love story seemed to have pulled a page out of a romantic novel – from sharing a romantic kiss after the big Super Bowl LVIII winning moment for the Chiefs to traversing the world to catch each other's main character moments and whatnot.

Also read | Cardi B refutes accusations of targeting Nicki Minaj with maternity shoot graffiti: ‘Leave me alone’

NFL enthusiasts were not a big fan of the new game season's promo that heavily features Taylor Swift over several other players

On the contrary, a new promo for the upcoming NFL season has left many fans of the sport frowning hard. Football enthusiasts had a bone to pick with the video editors, who omitted the inclusion of numerous high-profile players like Houston Texans' CJ Stroud, Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love and LA Rams' Matthew Strafford. The video largely seems to feature Swift, who appears five times throughout the 28-second-long clip, alongside Kelce's mom, Donna, or her boyfriend.

The “Taylor Swift hype video,” as one user called it on X/Twitter, is already raising the question of whether the “Lavender Haze” singer will be back in the stands to support her man. As of now, her schedule is already open, as she won't step onto the Eras Tour stage in Miami until October 18, which leaves ample room for her to make headlines for her appearances at the NFL games.