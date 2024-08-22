Coldplay perform Taylor Swift's Love Story in Vienna 2 weeks after Eras Tour cancellation

Coldplay paid tribute to Taylor Swift during their recent concert in Vienna by performing Love Story. The band's frontman, Chris Martin, was joined onstage by Maggie Rogers at Austria’s Ernst Happel Stadium. Their cover left Swifties emotional as the 34-year-old songstress was scheduled to perform at the same venue just two weeks before the Eras Tour was cancelled in the European country. Chris Martin performed a cover of Taylor Swift's Love Story in Vienna

The American rock band delighted its audience with their exciting rendition of Swift's 2008 hit song. In a video clip of the performance shared on X, formerly Twitter, Martin told the crowd, “If this is not good, please, please don’t put it on YouTube because I don’t want to get in trouble with Taylor.” Upon realising the song, fans erupted into loud cheers.

Coldplay's cover of the Blank Space hitmaker's iconic song comes just two weeks following the cancellation of Eras Tour in Vienna after authorities unfolded a terror attack planned to take place during Swift's concerts. “With confirmation from the government officials of a planned terrorist attack … we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” a statement shared on social media read.

As Swift was slated for a three-day stop in the city, Austrians were left devastated. However, Martin's cover brought some respite to Swifties, who are now thanking the 47-year-old for his cover. “Awesome and appreciated by those who missed out,” wrote one fan in response to the video clip shared by an X user, who tweeted, “chris martin dedicated “Love Story” to all swifties who were supposed to see taylor in vienna at the exact same stadium she was supposed to perform at.”

A second fan wrote, “Very cool. You could hear the Swifties in the crowd scream by the third note on his guitar…. How do they do that?” Meanwhile, a third noted, “I’ve ALWAYS loved Chris Martin but I can’t believe he dedicated yet another song to her and ITS HER OWN THIS TIME this makes me cry, I really hope she sees this!”