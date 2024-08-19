Dakota Johnson flashes engagement ring to dispel rumours of split with Chris Martin. See pics

Dakota Johnson has silenced the rumours surrounding her split with fiancé and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Pictures of the actor surfaced on social media, in which she can be seen roaming the streets of Malibu, California, this time flashing her engagement ring. (Also Read: Reports of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin calling it quits emerge; actress' rep responds to rumours) Dakota Johson showing her engagement ring

Dakota seen with engagement ring

Rumours of their split began to brew when she was spotted in Malibu last week, sans the engagement ring which has been a fixture on her finger since 2020. She was also conspicuously absent from Coldplay's recent concerts. However, she seems to have put all rumours to rest now, by slipping in the engagement ring where it belongs.

The 34-year-old actor was out with friends Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee in Malibu, California. Dakota kept her look casual in an oversized tan coat and jeans, but it was the emerald engagement ring on her left hand that caught everyone's attention. A representative for the actor had also earlier confirmed to People that the couple is "happily together." "They've had ups and downs, but now they're definitely back on," claimed another source to the publication.

Dakota and Chris

Dakota and Chris, 47, were last seen together in June when she attended the Glastonbury Festival to support him during Coldplay's headlining performance. The two began dating in 2017, three years after Martin and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow announced their separation.

Dakota was first seen wearing her emerald engagement ring in December 2020, but their engagement wasn't officially confirmed until March 2024. As per a source close to the couple, they got engaged years ago but were in no rush to marry. Although they keep their relationship mostly private, Dakota and Chris occasionally speak about each other and attend each other's events.

Dakota, last seen as the titular character in Marvel's Madame Web earlier this year, will next star in Celine Song's romantic comedy Materialists, also featuring Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. Set in New York City, the film follows the story of a matchmaker, her ex-boyfriend, and a wealthy businessman.