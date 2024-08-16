Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin call it quits; end engagement after 7-year relationship

Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have reportedly gone their separate ways, ending a long 7-year relationship. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly ended their 7-year-long relationship, according to a Daily Mirror report.

Though previously rumoured to be engaged, the former couple “have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on,” a source told Daily Mail on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Fifty Shades of Grey star was spotted without her engagement ring in Malibu, California. As per media reports, the Madame Web actress has been sporting that piece of jewellery on her ring finger since 2020. She was nowhere to be seen with Martin during his band's “Music of the Spheres” tour's European leg.

It remains unclear when the proposal happened, but PageSix had reported in March that they had been engaged for six years.

Dakota Johnson-Chris Martin's relationship history

The much-loved duo started dating in 2017. Prior to that, the Coldplay singer was married to Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares two children - daughter Apple (20) and son Moses (18). He married Paltrow in 2003. Martin's relationship with Johnson began three years after his divorce from the Mortdecai actress in 2014.

On the other hand, Johnson's dating history also includes long-term relationships with Welsh singer Matthew Hitt and American actor Jordan Masterson.

Over the years, Johnson and Martin have maintained a low profile in terms of their relationship. Despite privacy speaking louder than words, the Coldplay frontman had dedicated the song “My Universe” to his ex-fiancee during a Coldplay concert. Meanwhile, Dakota had previously credited him with “pulling [her] out of” a low moment, addressing her depression in November 2023.

In June, the 34-year-old Fifty Shades star stepped out to support her former rumoured fiance at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, a music festival Coldplay headlined. According to snaps shared by Daily Mirror at the time, she was seen watching the performance alongside Martin's children. She'd previously told Bustle, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

A source also shared with PEOPLE in June that Johnson and Martin “have had ups and downs, but now they're definitely back on.”

If the new report holds any truth, their relationship is clearly not in a good place.