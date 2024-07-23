 Coldplay honours Taylor Swift with emotional Everglow dedication. Watch - Hindustan Times
Coldplay honours Taylor Swift with emotional Everglow dedication. Watch

ANI |
Jul 23, 2024 07:46 AM IST

During Coldplay's concert in Dusseldorf, lead vocalist Chris Martin took a heartfelt moment to dedicate their song Everglow to fellow music icon Taylor Swift.

During Coldplay's electrifying concert in Dusseldorf on Saturday night, lead vocalist Chris Martin took a heartfelt moment to dedicate their song Everglow to fellow music icon Taylor Swift and her devoted fans. The touching gesture occurred as Swift continues to mesmerise audiences across Germany with her record-breaking Eras Tour, having recently concluded a series of shows in Gelsenkirchen, according to Billboard. (Also Read – Kelce and Taylor spend the summer together ahead of the Chiefs game season: 'Last few concerts were bittersweet')

Coldplay's Chris Martin dedicates song to Taylor Swift
Coldplay's Chris Martin dedicates song to Taylor Swift

"This is for Taylor Swift because she left town," Martin shared with the audience from behind his piano at Merkur Spiel-Arena. "This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today," he said as per Billboard.

The dedication resonated deeply with fans, reflecting on Swift's departure from Gelsenkirchen after a triumphant three-night stint where she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

Swift expressed her gratitude on Instagram, marvelling at the creativity and affection shown by her German fans with signs, paper hearts, and unique DIY tributes during her performances.

"Those 3 Gelsenkirchen crowds were AMAZING, and so thoughtful???" Swift wrote adding, "There were signs and paper hearts, the 'Betty' wave, and tons of DIY 'willow' orbs made out of balloons phone flashlights. Thank you!!!"

Swift also celebrated the success of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which maintained its No. 1 position on the charts for 12 consecutive weeks, a first in her illustrious career, according to Billboard. "I am completely blown away by what you've done," she expressed to her fans, highlighting their role in this unprecedented achievement.

As Coldplay continues their European tour leg, following their headline performance at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, the band's gesture towards Swift adds a poignant moment to their ongoing musical journey. Their concert in Dusseldorf was part of a series of dynamic performances, with another show that took place in the same city on July 21.

