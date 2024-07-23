Kelce and Taylor spend the summer together ahead of the Chiefs game season: 'Last few concerts were bittersweet'

Travis Kelce made the most of his summer as he was determined to spend every possible minute with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, before returning to Missouri. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spend the summer together ahead of the NFL season.(@taylorswift/Instagram)

The Kansas City Chiefs had reported to their training camp in Missouri before the NFL season. Kelce and Swift spent a summer of work and travel out and about as Taylor was busy with her Eras Tour, and the former was spotted at many of her events and errands.

Kelce and Swift spend the summer together

The Chief’s star player wanted to spend every moment of this summer with Swift before he returned to focus on football. According to an insider. Kelce’s trip to see Swift perform in Germany was a “bittersweet” experience as he knew they had limited time together. The insider said, “They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor,” as reported by People Magazine. The couple’s different fields of work require them to be in different cities most of the time, however, Kelce and Swift make sure to spend time together whenever possible.

"It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other," the insider further added. "They’re so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it.”

Kelce’s back in game mode

As the summer season will soon come to an end, so does the end of season-off for the 34-year-old football player. Another source said that Kelce “is back in football mode. His team and the Chiefs remain a top priority." Apart from attending the Lover singer’s concerts, Kelce also shot for Are You Smarter than a Celebrity and Ryan Murpy’s next series, Grotesquerie. Team Chiefs will play their first preseason game on August 15 against Jacksonville Jaguars and the first game of the season is scheduled for September 5.

The team’s training camp is set up at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The team returned to the camp on July 21 and the Chiefs shared Kelce’s fresh look on their Instagram account, captioned “KILLA STACHE IS BACK.”

While the NFL player is back on the ground, Swift will spend her next few days in the German cities of Hamburg and Munich this week, before moving on to Poland. She will return to the US in October to conclude the successful run of her tour.