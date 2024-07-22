What's next for Team USA after LeBron James' Sat. game-winning point? Exhibition finale schedule, flag bearer revealed

After saving Team USA from a historic upset on Saturday, beating South Sudan with his game-winning layup in the final eight seconds, LeBron James is on a roll. Recently named the fourth-best professional athlete since 2000 on ESPN’s top 100 list, the NBA legend helped the men’s national basketball team take the lead against their Saturday contenders, 101-100, at London’s O2 Arena. Team USA’s 4/5 winning trail so far is expected to welcome another golden star today as the roster ready to take on the 2024 Olympics faces Germany in its final exhibition game before flying to Paris. (FILES) USA's forward #06 LeBron James looks on during the Basketball Showcase friendly match between the United States and Australia at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 15, 2024. LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading points scorer, will be the male flagbearer for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, the USOPC announced on July 22, 2024. (AFP / Giuseppe CACACE)

Here’s what’s next for Team USA.

LeBron James to serve as flag bearer for Team USA

Just hours before their London match, James was announced the flag bearer for the United States delegation at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee confirmed the ceremony will be held Friday on the Seine River beginning at 7:30 local time in Paris (1:30 pm EDT). NBC will broadcast the event.

Competing in his fourth Olympics this year, James is a two-time Olympic champion. He led the national team to gold in 2008 and 2012.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” the 20-time NBA All-Star said.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

The Lakers star is the first man and third member of USA Basketball to be honoured with the opportunity to lead the country’s delegation as a flag bearer. The second (and female) flag bearer to walk alongside James will be announced on Tuesday. The only other basketball talents who've previously earned this honour are five-time Olympic champion Sue Bird in 2020 and five-time Olympic gold medallist player and coach Dawn Staley in 2004.

Final exhibition game before 2024 Olympics: USA vs Germany

However, before Team USA finally takes off for Paris, they have a match against Germany this afternoon at O2 Arena in London.

The July 22 match, to be streamed live by Fox and Fubo, will be Team USA's fifth and last pre-Olympic exhibition game. The highly esteemed basketball squad will clash with Germany at 3 p.m. ET.

Thus far, the American basketball team has defeated Canada (86-72), Australia (98-92), Serbia (105-79), and South Sudan (101-100) and returned victorious from all these pre-Olympic showdowns, launched to help prepare the teams for international competition tipping off within a few days.

Team USA at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The international multi-sports events are set to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. Tea, USA Men’s Basketball lineup will first face Serbia in Lille, France, on July 28 (11:15 am ET). Thereafter, they will attempt to get the upper hand against South Sudan on July 31 (3 pm ET), followed by a contest against Puerto Rico on August 3 (11:15 am ET).

Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White will join first-time Olympian Stephen Curry and four-time Olympians LeBron James and Kevin Durant on the team.