Love Island USA Season 6 winners announced: What's next for reality TV sensation Ariana Madix?

Love Island USA Season 6 is officially a wrap after host Ariana Madix crowned the winners of the latest reality TV season, which earned its right as one of the most-watched shows in June-July 2024. Having dethroned the UK original series, which was running simultaneously, the Peacock original dating series has showered its $100,000 grand prize to two last-standing contestants who initially jumped in as elite singles on the show. Ariana Madix gained extra love for joining as Love Island USA Season 6's host in 2024.

Vanderpump Rules breakout reality TV star Ariana Madix has also officially set sail on a new journey post her newfound fame in Bravo history, ultimately landing her a noteworthy gig in the American Love Island villa this year. Madix revealed that she’s been preparing for her next professional while still at the villa in Fiji. But before we get down to where she’s headed next, let’s take a look at the duo that scooped a big win at the sets of Love Island USA during the Sunday finale.

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 6 on Sunday, July 21.(Instagram / @korde1l)

Love Island USA Season 6 winner and runner-ups

Kordell Beckham - brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr - and Serena Page obviously had the public swooning over their slow-burn romance these past six weeks. The final result? The pair took the winning crowns home after deciding to “split that dough.”

“Me and Serena have been through a whole lot. I couldn’t ask for a better experience than to be in this villa with her. It’s only right …. I’m going to split that dough,” Kordell told Madix.

The pair had been together since day one and, as always, viewers naturally gravitated to the essence of loyalty, sprinkled with the ultimate game-winner - the “Friends to Lovers” trope. Despite the bombshells and emotionally stirring drama along the way, which saw 22-year-old Kordell come back from Casa Amor with Daia McGhee, he finally reunited with Serena, 24, for the endgame.

As for the runner-ups, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi ended on the second rank, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez were the third couple and Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky came fourth.

What’s more on the cards for Love Island USA?

These reality TV gigs rarely ever fully wrap up and disappear. Moreover, with the amount of love the show has received this year, gaining 1.1 billion minutes watched from July 12 to July 18, becoming the most-watched show across streaming platforms, according to Luminate’s weekly TV charts, the journey is far from over.

Madix announced during the Love Island USA Season 6 finale that fans will soon be treated to a reunion episode. It is slated to Peacock on Monday, August 19.

Now, what’s the beloved host of the series’ sixth season up to next?

Ariana Madix is jumping reality TV ship to make her Broadway return

The reality TV star told People she had been preparing for her Broadway comeback in August while still at the Love Island set due to its real-time shoots. Now that the series is finally off the air, for the time being at least, she’ll soon be going back up on stage for the Tony-winning revival of “Chicago.” She clearly wins hearts wherever she goes because she had a sold-out run while performing as murderous adulterer Roxie Hart in the long-running musical, she had a sold-out run.

Madix recently said that she’ll only have “two days to rehearse” before she takes the stage, which is why she’s been putting back her dancing shoes in the villa all this while.

Official sources have already confirmed that Madix will be returning to host the upcoming Love Island USA Season 6 reunion on August 19 despite her Broadway run. Her “Chicago” comeback at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City kicks off on August 1 and will not end until the 6-performance showcase concludes on September 1.

In other news, casting for Love Island USA Season 7 is now open!