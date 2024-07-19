Tom Sandoval fires lawyer, claims he was tricked into suing ex girlfriend Ariana Madix; ‘I hold no ill will…’

After filing a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, things have gotten messy in a whole new way. Sandoval has fired his lawyer, claiming he was completely blindsided by the legal action. In a new public statement, he insists he never meant to sue Ariana and holds no grudge against her. The Vanderpump Rules star took to his social media after reportedly receiving flak from co-stars over his decision to sue Madix for Raquel Leviss' explicit video case. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval fires lawyer after suing Ariana Madix

“Late Tuesday morning, my attorney Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called be about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana,” the Bravo star wrote on his Instagram after temporarily deleting his account. “He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it,” he added.

According to Sandoval, his lawyer, Matt Geragos, presented the lawsuit as a standard, preventative measure, never actually mentioning the words "new lawsuit" or "suing." Sandoval has since fired Geragos and withdrawn the lawsuit entirely, insisting he holds no ill will towards Ariana.

“I should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter,” he confessed. “Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team.”

‘In no way am I suing Ariana’

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's fairytale romance ended in flames last year with the explosive "Scandoval" cheating scandal. Things haven't been smooth for the couple since then, as they found themselves in a legal fight with their ex-partner, Raquel Leviss. However, now the Bravo star claims, “In no way am I suing Ariana.”

Sandoval has withdrawn his own lawsuit against Madix. He claims he was unaware of the full implications of the legal action and simply wanted to move things forward "quickly" so everyone involved could finally "move on" with their lives. Earlier Leviss sued the exes for revenge porn, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy.

Raquel Leviss vs 'Scandoval'

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had a big falling out after he said she was the one who spread an explicit video he had with Raquel Leviss. He said she snooped around on his phone, made a copy of the video without ‘authorisation’ and then showed it off to Leviss and ‘third parties.’ However, facing criticism and possibly a dig from Madix on social media, Sandoval has changed his tune. Now, he's placing the blame on Leviss.

As per PEOPLE he now claims, Leviss, knowing what could happen, is the one who started the whole drama by sharing the video, calling her "reckless" for doing so during their affair.

However, before being dismissed, Geragos defended the legal action, asserting that it was merely a "cross complaint" in response to Leviss' initial lawsuit.

“This customary legal action was crucial to ensure that liability, if any, is fairly distributed based on the actual level of involvement and fault of each party,” Geragos told Pagesix. “We aim to resolve this legal dispute with upmost respect towards all parties involved.”