Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval says Raquel Leviss is paying for her ‘carelessness’ amid the revenge porn drama

Vanderpum Rules star Tom Sandoval has claimed that Raquel Leviss' reckless behaviour was the cause of her revenge porn lawsuit, claiming that she had “full knowledge of the consequences” of her actions during their prolonged affair. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval claims Raquel Leviss "voluntarily exposed herself" to damages

People reported on Thursday that the 41-year-old American TV star argued that the sexually explicit videos Leviss claimed were taken “without her knowledge or consent” by her Vanderpump Rules co-star resulted from her own “carelessness and negligence.”

Sandoval’s legal team responded to Leviss’ allegations that she was a “victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man” by attributing the situation to her own “negligence, breach, and fault.”

Although Leviss acknowledged her role in Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, she was unprepared for the chaos that ensued in her life.

ALSO READ| VPR's Tom Sandoval, ‘Real Housewives’ are headed to The Traitors Season 3: Meet the iconic Bravo-studded cast

Sandoval claims Leviss ‘did not act in good faith’

Sandoval’s filing claimed that Leviss failed “to mitigate whatever damages” she suffered and “voluntarily” exposed herself to the alleged damages in her lawsuit. His legal team also argued that Leviss should not receive damages under “the doctrine of unclean hands” and that she “did not act reasonably and in good faith.”

The filing further stated that Leviss should negate her “right of privacy,” as the public has “a legitimate interest” in their lives.

Leviss alleged that Madix discovered her affair with Sandoval when she found a video of Leviss “in a state of undress and masturbating” on Sandoval’s phone. Leviss lawyers claimed, “Sandoval never asked [Leviss]’s permission to record their video calls, and [Leviss] neither knew about nor consented to him doing so.”

The former pageant queen felt like the “most hated woman in America,” as she was “humiliated and villainized for public consumption” due to Scandoval fiansco.

ALSO READ| Goodbye Vanderpump? Ariana Madix in tears blasts Sandoval & Kent after brutal season 11 reunion

Amid this scandal, Sandoval sued Madix on Tuesday, alleging that she “obtain[ed] access” to sexually explicit videos of Leviss on his phone without “authorization or permission,” per Us Weekly.