Andy Cohen regrets speculating on Raquel Leviss' state of mind in Vanderpump Rules reunion

Andy Cohen, the face of Bravo, is backpedaling on his comments about Raquel Leviss during the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion. The Bravo star has found himself in hot water after suggesting that Raquel may have been "medicated" or "out of touch" during the intense filming session. But now, Andy is admitting that he may have been wrong. Andy Cohen, host of the Watch What Happens Live show.

During an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, the 55-year-old host addressed the controversy, acknowledging that it was "wrong" of him to speculate about Raquel's state of mind during the reunion. He expressed surprise at her ability to withstand the expletive-laden tirades thrown her way by her co-stars.

Andy, known for his years of experience in hosting intense reality TV forums, shared his initial hypothesis that Raquel would have walked off the set sooner. He marveled at her resilience, stating, "I would've thought that she would've walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again. I don't know."

Despite his regret over his comments, Andy stands by his decision to include the entire Vanderpump Rules cast on set that day. He emphasized that he wanted to have one-on-one conversations with Raquel, Tom, and Ariana to gauge Raquel's ability to handle the intense scrutiny.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

The controversy surrounding Raquel's affair with Tom Sandoval, while he was still dating Ariana Madix, has taken center stage in the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Raquel, who confessed to lying about the timeline of their romantic relationship, has been subjected to a barrage of criticism from her co-stars. Last week, Lala Kent, one of the show's stars, admitted feeling remorseful for her role in verbally attacking Raquel, especially after witnessing her emotional breakdown.

In a surprising twist, it was revealed that Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility after the completion of filming. A source close to Raquel shared that she is remorseful for her actions, and her treatment is helping her learn from her mistakes. Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with "the unfiltered truth" once she completes her treatment.

Also read | Kaley Cuoco unleashes drama! Vanderpump Rules superfan slays Scandoval affair with her unfiltered take

As the Vanderpump Rules drama unfolds, Andy Cohen's apology serves as a reminder that even the most seasoned reality TV personalities can make mistakes. Whether Raquel's journey toward healing will bring about a resolution with her co-stars remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—drama and controversy are never far from the spotlight in the world of reality TV.