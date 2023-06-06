Kaley Cuoco unleashes drama! Vanderpump Rules superfan slays Scandoval affair with her unfiltered take

When it comes to reality TV scandals, they don't get much juicier than the explosive affair that rocked Vanderpump Rules. The revelation that Tom Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, and it seems even A-list celebrities couldn't resist chiming in on the drama. Kaley Cuoco renowned for her roles in Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn, and The Flight Attendant.(AP)

Joining the ranks of outspoken stars, Kaley Cuoco, renowned for her roles in Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn, and The Flight Attendant, made her opinions known at the premiere of her new Peacock show, Based on a True Story. During an interview with Variety, Kaley didn't shy away from discussing the Scandoval affair.

Prompted by the question, "What's the closest you've ever been to a crime?" Kaley wasted no time delving into the scandal. Expressing her shock and disbelief, she exclaimed, "What the f***, man? I had no idea. " The FBI's involvement in the case only added to the gravity of the situation, making Kaley's reaction all the more relatable.

Not only did Kaley voice her surprise, but she also reached out to Ariana on Instagram, showcasing her support for the betrayed star. Kaley's solidarity with Ariana explains why Tom may be feeling a twinge of jealousy towards his former partner.

When asked about the potential return of Tom and Raquel to the show, Kaley didn't hold back. "They're dead to me," she declared, clearly disappointed by their actions. However, Kaley also emphasized that she would respect Ariana's wishes, stating, "If she's comfortable with it, then I'm comfortable with it." It's a testament to Kaley's loyalty and understanding of the dynamics within the Vanderpump Rules cast.

But Kaley's investment in the scandal didn't stop at social media support. She humorously revealed that she even took her frustrations out on her fiancé, Tom Polphrey, jokingly admonishing him, "Don't be named Tom!" It's clear that Kaley's passion for the show runs deep, and she's not afraid to let her emotions show.

Also read | Vanderpump Rules' explosive affair turns drama into dollars, guess who is making profits?

As the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion draws near, fans eagerly await the explosive conclusion to this unforgettable chapter. Tune in on Wednesday, June 7, at 9/8c on Bravo to witness the aftermath of the Scandoval affair and see how the cast navigates the fallout. One thing is for certain: Kaley Cuoco has brought her unfiltered opinions to the forefront, adding an extra layer of intrigue to an already captivating story.