Ariana Madix throws Taylor Swift style shade at Tom Sandoval after he sues her for sharing explicit video

Following Sandoval's lawsuit against Madix for her alleged involvement in sharing an explicit video of Raquel Leviss, Madix appears to have fired a not-so-subtle shot at her ex. On Wednesday the Bravo star celebrated Vanderpump Rules’ latest Emmy nomination for outstanding unstructured reality program. She posted an Instagram story congratulating all her castmates but chose to completely ignore Sandoval in the frame, or should we say (wiped him out.) Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix takes swipe at ex-Tom Sandoval in her latest post

“Congratulations to everyone at @evolutionusa @bravotv and to everyone who makes this show great!” Madix wrote on her Instagram story on July 17. The caption accompanied a poster of the show featuring the entire cast, but the star who made her Broadway debut in Chicago, seemed less than enthusiastic about including her ex. To ensure Sandoval was not visible, she placed an animated sticker over him. The sticker was a purple and gold achievement ribbon with the text “well done” written on it.

Ariana Madix takes swipe at ex-Tom Sandoval in her latest post(Ariana Madix Instagram)

Ariana Madix ‘can do it with a broken heart’

Ariana Madix isn't mincing words after being sued by Tom Sandoval. A curt "well done" on his face a day after the news broke hinted at her feelings, but her song’s choice has made it even clearer. Referencing Taylor Swift's "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," Madix posted the story that seems to say she's coping well despite the drama.

Also read: Ben Affleck is ‘avoiding’ Jennifer Lopez but can't ditch his wedding ring; he is ‘freaked out by…'

Just like Swift who nails her performances even when she's heartbroken, Madix seems to be telling us she's getting through this tough time like a boss, keeping her head up. This Bravo star is definitely connecting her own life to what the song's about.

Tom Sandoval sues Ariana Madix

On July 16, Tom Sandoval filed a lawsuit against his ex-partner Ariana Madix. The lawsuit alleges a privacy violation. He claims Madix accessed explicit videos on his phone featuring him and their former castmate, Raquel Leviss.

Also read: Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval sues ex Ariana Madix for ‘unauthorised’ access to explicit Rachel Leviss videos

The lawsuit comes after a cheating scandal involving Sandoval and Leviss rocked their friend group and the show in March 2023. The drama, dubbed "Scandoval" by fans, ultimately led to the end of Madix and Sandoval's nine-year relationship. The Bravo star has accused her ex-partner of accessing his phone and finding explicit videos of him and Leviss dated March 1, 2023, without his "authorization or permission." He asserts that the Love Island USA host made copies of a video from his phone before their breakup and distributed it to Leviss and third parties without his consent.