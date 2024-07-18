Obsessed with animated shows? Meet the 2024 Emmy nominations for ‘Outstanding Animated Program’

The TV Academy announced the nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, on July 17. While shows like The Bear (2022) and Shogun's double-digit nominations were expected by fans and creators alike, the animation category has seen a series of fresh nominations of outstanding creativity. 2024 Emmy nominations for ‘Outstanding Animated Program’

The animated shows nominated for an Emmy award were: Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai, Max’s Scavenger’s Reign, Disney/Marvel’s X-Men ’97 along with long-time Emmy nominees, The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. Here's everything you need to know about these shows:

Blue Eye Samurai (2023)

An adult animated show created and written for Netflix by wife-and-husband team Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, Blue Eye Samurai follows a half-white, half-Japanese female warrior Mizu's vengeful quest against four men who remained illegally in Japan despite the borders being closed by the Tokugawa shogunate.

The show has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with fans claiming that it was “a masterpiece” and that it “had the balance of sharper animation style with the nostalgia of older animated shows”.

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign (2023)

If you're not a fan of anime, Scavengers Reign, an American adult animated series is a science-fiction drama that might be a good alternative. Created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, it's based on their short film Scavengers (2016). The series follows the survivors of an interstellar spaceship crash who are stranded on an alien planet. It starts by following three different groups, including robot companions and telepathic creatures, whose paths converge as they face new challenges in this world littered with danger.

The show has a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes; a fan on Reddit said, “Honestly didn't think we could get sci-fi like this anymore. Slow, methodical, thoughtful, friggin' terrifying, and beautiful all at once.”

Scavengers Reign

X-Men '97 - Remember It

X-Men ‘97 is a revival of the animated series X-Men: The Animated Series (1992) with the plot continuing from where the original series left off. Remember It is the fifth episode of the show following the X-Men’s island Genosha's recognition in the UN. One fan said, "This episode was EVERYTHING." The show is rated 9.7/10 on IMDb.

X-Men '97 - Remember It

Bob’s Burgers -The Amazing Rudy

This is not the first time Bob's Burger (2011-) has been nominated for an Emmy. The series has previously been nominated for the Emmys eleven times, winning once in 2014 and 2017. The Amazing Rudy is episode 2 of season 14 and follows Rudy and is the first episode where the plot isn't focused on the Belchers, but instead focuses on Rudy's family.

With an IMDb rating of 9.7/10, one fan says, “Despite what some people were saying about how the show isn't the same in the crazy humor department anymore, I think that new direction is really great exactly because it goes deeper and stirs up feelings and it creates more connections between people in the audience!”

Bob’s Burgers -The Amazing Rudy

The Simpsons - Night Of The Living Wage

Night Of The Living Wage is S35, episode 14 of The Simpsons (1989 -). In this episode, Marge works in a ghost kitchen to make ends meet when Lisa finds herself on the other end of a lawsuit, involving an emotional-support chicken. It's an intense episode with a lot of inter-family fights as well as fights against the restaurant Marge works for. There are also a few scenes that are parodies of similar scenes from The Bear. The Simpsons is the longest-running TV series of all time with at least 100 Emmy nominations, bagging 37 wins.

The Simpsons - Night Of The Living Wage

Other than these nominations Hank Azaria from The Simpsons, Alex Borstein from Family Guy, Sterling K. Brown from Invincible, Maya Rudolph from Big Mouth, and Hannah Waddin from Krapopolis were nominated for ‘Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance’.

Furthermore, Ahsoka, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Fallout, Loki, and Shōgun were all nominated for ‘Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie’.