Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval sues ex Ariana Madix for ‘unauthorised’ access to explicit Rachel Leviss videos

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, whose relationship crumbled after a shocking ‘Scandoval’ cheating scandal last year, are now locked in a legal battle. The Vanderpump Rules star has filed a lawsuit against his ex, accusing her of a major privacy violation. He claims Ariana accessed explicit videos on his phone featuring him and their former castmate, Raquel Leviss, all without his consent. The bombshell lawsuit further alleges that she not only viewed them but also potentially shared them. Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval during Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion.(Bravo)

Tom Sandoval sues Ariana Madix

The gloves are off in the explosive Vanderpump Rules fallout. Sandoval has taken his ex-girlfriend to court, claiming she broke his privacy by going through some private videos on his phone. He says Madix snooped around and found some explicit videos of him and their ex-castmate, Raquel Leviss, on March 1st, 2023, without his "authorization or permission." This court case is just adding more twists and turns to a situation that has fans feeling all over the place a year ago.

Also read: Halsey sparks engagement rumours with Indian origin beau Avan Jogia; flaunts new ring

Sandoval accuses Madix of making copies of explicit video

In a lawsuit obtained by US Weekly, it is claimed that the Love Island USA host “made copies” of a video from his phone before their breakup. Not only that, but he also alleges that she distributed the video to “Leviss and third parties” without his consent. At the time, Madix had discovered her ex-partner’s month-long affair with her friend, happening behind her back.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of Leviss suing both Madix and Sandoval, accusing them of eavesdropping, revenge porn, and invasion of privacy.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary clouded by marital woes; 'they are trying…'

‘The Scandoval’

The gloves are off in the explosive Vanderpump Rules fallout. After a nearly decade-long relationship that ended in a very public cheating scandal, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are embroiled in a legal battle . Last year's Vanderpump Rules season 9 finale became infamous for the "scandoval." Cameras documented the fallout after Madix discovered explicit videos of Leviss on Sandoval's phone. Their relationship ended soon after. Though Sandoval briefly dated Leviss, they too went their separate ways in May 2023.

Ariana Madix’s attorney responds

“It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare,” Madix’s attorney Jordan Susman responded to the lawsuit as per US Weekly.

Calling this attempt to, “further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing,” Susaman said Tom Sandoval is well aware of the shared access and privileges he and Ms. Madix had regarding their personal devices.

The statement further read, “If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself.