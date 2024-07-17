Halsey sparks engagement rumours with Indian origin beau Avan Jogia; flaunts new ring

Halsey and her beau Avan Jogia, normally a tight-lipped couple when it comes to their romance, recently sparked a firestorm of engagement rumours with their latest post. During a cosy picnic date in New York City, the singer rocking a head of bubblegum pink hair and a breezy summer dress, sent her fans into frenzy with a stunning ring glistening on that finger. Could this be a sign that the actor has already popped the question? Halsey and her boyfriend, Avan Jogia, wear Sabyasachi to the 2024 Gold Gala. (AP)

Halsey's new ring sparks engagement rumours

Smitten singer Halsey couldn't hide her affection for Canadian actor Avan Jogia (32) as they enjoyed a romantic picnic in New York. The pair, first linked in September 2023 after a friendly outing in LA, officially confirmed their relationship in October. Cuddling, kissing, and basking in the sunshine, Halsey and Avan beamed with happiness and a relaxing vibe in a string of photographs posted by Deuxmoi.

The mother of one, who has a three-year-old son named Ender with her ex Alev Aydin, at one point raised her hand to admire the Nickelodeon alum. That's when a ring, possibly featuring a green centre stone and diamonds set in a gold band, was spotted.

We're not sure if the big question was already on the table, but it looks like they were really into each other. They were hanging out for hours, munching on bread, cheese, and sipping wine. The Eastside singer a purple mini dress with cowboy boots, while her boyfriend went for a white button-up shirt, some slacks, and sneakers.

Halsey and Avan Jogia's relationship

Halsey and Alev Aydin ended their relationship in April 2023. After welcoming a son in July 2021. Following this the singer requested full physical custody of their son. Halsey then sparked dating rumours with The Spectacular star in September 2023, which they confirmed shortly after.

They made their relationship red carpet official in April at the premiere of Dev Patel's Monkey. Not too long after, they showed up at the 2024 Gold Gala on May 11th, celebrating Jogia's Indian roots with classic clothes by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

On the professional front, the singer has made a remarkable return to the music scene with her new single The End. She openly discussed various topics, including her health challenges and life experiences. Last year, she released a revamped version of Lilith, recorded with BTS' Suga for Diablo IV. In 2023, she released Die 4 Me, right after her latest album from 2022, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.