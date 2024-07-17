'Ambanis don't need the West': Indians react to Canadian show host saying family got Kim K to wedding for more ‘reach’

Reality star Kim Kardashian was a head-turner at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai between July 12-14. In a new video, Melissa Grelo, Canadian television personality and co-host of The Social, said she 'judged' Kim for attending the grand Indian wedding and walking holding hands with Nita Ambani, someone 'she's never met before'. Also read: Kim Kardashian shares pics with Isha Ambani from grand Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai Kim Kardashian shared photos with sister Khloe Kardashian and Nita Ambani from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony.

'The inert superiority complex is funny'

Her statement was not only countered by co-host Andrea Bain, but many on social media called her out for her 'superiority complex'. One commented on the video posted by The Social on Instagram, "The inert superiority complex is just funny."

A comment also read, "Ambani doesn’t need the West! The West needs Ambani!!!" Another person wrote, “Nita Ambani walked Kim into the function as her guest! Why would Kim walk the mother into her own party?”

‘You need to research well before you blabber’

"Excuse you, Kim did not walk Nita Ambani to the wedding. Nita GREETED Kim and Khloe to the wedding ceremony. BTW ITS STANDARD FOR THE GROOMS FAMILY TO WELCOME THIER GUEST LIKE THIS! If you don’t understand the Hindu cultural don’t speak," read a comment.

Someone also commented, “You need to research well before you blabber! It's in Indian culture to hold the hands on the guests and lead them to meet others, a simple Google check would have helped you in not becoming the laughing stock.”

"Lord these people. The Ambani’s and the other wealthy Asians don't need the West… they don't need the West to make them popular. It’s actually the other way around The Kardashians (Kim) went for business. If she’s going into new business ventures, like film etc. she NEEDS the wealthy south Asians to know who SHE is. The first speaker is speaking from a colonising POV," read another comment.

What did Melissa say about Kim and the Ambanis?

She said, “Kim was there (In India for the Ambani wedding) for three days... that's big coin (money) if you are Kim Kardashian. Because you know what Kim has that they (Ambanis) don't have? She has wealth, sure. She does not have their kind of wealth, but she has wealth. But she also has fame. Before Rihanna performed at their sangeet (pre-wedding bash in March) in the spring, I had no idea who the Ambani family is.”

She added, "This is how you buy the West, you hire famous people of the West, you bring them to your thing. Kim Kardashian held the hands of the mother of the groom and walked the mother of the groom in?! She's (Kim) never met her (Nita) before! So, do I judge? I judge."

'Kim being there was a smart business move'

Andrea Bain responded with, “Who are we to judge? Rich people like to hang out with other reach people, so Kim and her sister being there was a smart business move, because you may be successful in North America, but that South Asian population alone? If you are successful there, if you can sell those Skims (US shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian) and those Good American (A jeans company founded by Khloe Kardashian), and that's another stratosphere of money.”

She added, "So to me, it made sense that they (Kim and Khloe) would find themselves there. And lets be real, they weren't the only rich people there (At the Ambani wedding). There were all the richest people from around the world in that room."

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Kim and her sister Khloe attended the wedding functions in desi looks designed by Indian fashion designers such as Manish Malhotra.