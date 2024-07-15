Kim Kardashian shares pics with Isha Ambani from grand Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai: 'India has...'
American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were part of the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations in Mumbai between July 12-14 were graced by several political dignitaries and celebrities from around the world. Among them were sisters and reality TV personalities Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. On Monday, Kim took to Instagram to shared a series of inside photos from one of the Ambani bashes she attended over the weekend in India. Also read: Kim Kardashian and Khloe ready for day 2 of Ambani wedding in lehengas and naths
Kim shares pics with Ambanis
She wrote in her caption, "India has my (read heart emoji)." Kim went full glam in a red Gaurav Gupta outfit that she paired with emerald jewellery. Apart from sharing solo photos of her look embodying Jasmine from Aladdin at Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebrations, Kim posed with billionaire heiress and Anant's sister Isha Ambani at the bash.
Kim was also seen with Anant and Radhika in a candid photo from the lavish festivities. The reality TV star and entrepreneur posed in front of an extravagant dessert table in one of the photos.
Kim Kardashian at Ambani wedding
On July 11, Kim and Khloe arrived in Mumbai for the star-studded, multi-day nuptials of Anant and Radhika, and were greeted with a traditional arti ceremony to welcome them to India. Later, the sisters went for an autorickshaw ride wearing bindis. The sisters were filming for their show The Kardashian in Mumbai.
On July 12, in Anant and Radhika's traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, Kim and Khloe didn't hold back on making a statement with their wedding attire, embracing traditional Indian looks. Kim wore a glittering red lehenga with matching blouse and dupatta. The ensemble featured sequins, fringe tassels and intricate beadwork. Sharing their photos on Instagram recently, Kim wrote in her caption, “Kim and Khloe Take India.”
Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12. The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
