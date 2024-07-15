4 unexpected crossovers from Ambani wedding: Mamata Banerjee, Kim Kardashian in one frame to John Cena with BeerBiceps

Beyond the lavish displays of designer wear, celebrity performances, and dazzling jewels, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding had unexpected crossovers. Imagine West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharing a frame with American socialite Kim Kardashian or professional wrestler John Cena posing alongside YouTuber BeerBiceps. Yes, all that and more happened at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son. The Ambani wedding multiverse brought together personalities from vastly different backgrounds, and their visuals on social media have left people surprised. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharing a frame with Kim Kardashian (L). John Cena posing alongside BeerBiceps (R). (File Photo, Instagram/@beerbiceps)

Here are four unexpected crossovers from the Ambani wedding.

1. Mamata Banerjee and Kim Kardashian in one frame

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian are in India to attend Anant Ambani’s wedding celebrations. The sisters have been giving people major fashion goals with traditional Indian outfits. Expectedly, their photos from the wedding, showing off their amazing attires and posing with other celebrities, have gone viral. However, the one that surprised most people was a picture of the American socialite in the same frame as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee and Kim Kardashian in one frame. (File Photo)

2. Baba Ramdev dancing with Anant Ambani

Seeing videos of Baba Ramdev doing yoga is nothing new, but what surprised many was a dance video of him. While attending the Ambani wedding, he was seen dancing with the groom.

3. John Cena with BeerBiceps

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known famously as BeerBiceps, took to Instagram to share a picture that left everyone amused. “Best childhood moment lived out in my adulthood,” he wrote, posting a photo of himself with John Cena.

Ranveer Allahbadia with John Cena at the Ambani wedding. (Instagram/beerbiceps)

4. Mukesh Ambani and The Great Khali

Yes, Mukesh Ambani hosted his youngest son’s wedding, and The Great Khali was on the list of guests. However, no one imagined them posing together. So, when a photo of them made its way onto social media, no wonder it left people surprised.

Though not a crossover, here is a video that left people not just surprised, but also chuckling with amusement. It shows a person handing a business card to Ranbir Kapoor at the wedding ceremony.

Which of these moments from the Ambani wedding surprised you the most?