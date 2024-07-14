Ambanis should've broadcast 'The Shaadi'? Anupam Mittal thinks so: 'Would've rivalled IPL ratings'

The only thing hotter than the Indian summer right now is the Ambani wedding details on social media. Unless you have been avoiding the internet, you must have come across posts about the Ambani wedding at least once in the past few days. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, got married to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, in a lavish ceremony. Following the wedding, the celebrations are still on, with Ambanis hosting different post-marriage rituals, and the grand reception is being celebrated today. Amid the plethora of posts about the “wedding of the year”, there is a share by Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal, which has left people chuckling. Wittily, he shared on X that Ambanis “should have broadcast the shaadi”, adding that the event would have “rivalled IPL ratings”. What are your thoughts on Anupam Mittal's post on the Ambani wedding? (File Photo)

“Dulha bhi khud ka, Jio Cinema bhi khud ka. Should have broadcast ‘The Shaadi’, would have rivalled IPL ratings,” the Shaadi.com founder wrote on X. He completed his post with a “smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat” emoji.

Expectedly, it didn’t take long for people to react to the share, and one of them joked, “Shaadi.com se hui hai na yeh shadi? Sach btana (They got married from Shaadi.com, isn’t it? Tell the truth).” Mittal reacted and wrote, “Baraat ke sabse aagey mai hota Shah Rukh Khan nahin (I would have been at the front of the baarat, not Shah Rukh Khan).”

Take a look at the posts here:

Anupam Mittal’s viral post on broadcasting received over 14,000 views and nearly 600 likes. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this post about the Ambani wedding?

“Actually, people have become tired of the shaadi shenanigans displaying filth in riches! It would have been a disaster in ratings! Who wants to see Justin Bieber competing with Orry? Sorry,” argued an X user.

Another person added, “Even if they would have charged a small amount for a paid live stream, many people would have shown interest. Jio cinema could have acquired a good new database other than some 5-10cr of revenue.”

A third expressed, “Not everyone is so business-centric that they also broadcast personalised things.” Mittal replied, “Social media khola hai recently (Have you used social media recently)?” emphasising how the internet is filled with content related to Ambani's wedding. A third joked and wrote, “Streaming rights sold to Hotstar, saadi ka paisa wasool.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had two pre-wedding festivities before finally tying the knot on July 12. The lavish event was attended by global celebrities, politicians, and business tycoons. PM Modi, too, graced the event and blessed the couple.