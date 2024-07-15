Isha Ambani, Shloka Merchant's stunning lehengas take centre stage at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding Day 3

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dazzled on Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. The Ambani family hosted the newlywed couple's reception last night. For the Mangal Utsav celebrations, Isha and Shloka chose gorgeous lehengas. Read on as we decode their stunning looks. (Also Read | Nita Ambani in beautiful pic with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant dazzles in a real tissue gold ghagra choli) Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dazzle in gorgeous lehengas for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. (Instagram)

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's looks on Day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception with Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani. An inside video from the celebrations shows Mukesh holding her daughter's hand as they walk together with Akash and Shloka. Additionally, Shloka's sister, Diya Mehta, shared her pictures on Instagram. The snippets show Isha in a gold and pink lehenga set, while Shloka wore a custom blush pink embellished lehenga.

Decoding Isha Ambani look

Isha Ambani chose a multi-panelled lehenga and a golden blouse for the Mangal Utsav celebrations. The skirt features vibrant pink and orange panels adorned with intricate resham embroidery, sequin work, zardozi designs, and a broad embellished border. She paired it with a gold sequinned blouse featuring half-length sleeves and a cropped hem.

Isha chose a pink georgette dupatta - draped on her shoulder and arm - to bring the ethnic look together. For accessories, the heiress opted for a diamond necklace, earrings, and kadhas. Lastly, golden pumps, centre-parted loose locks, and striking glam rounded it all off.

Decoding Shloka Mehta's look

On the other hand, Shloka Mehta's custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga features a choli in blush pink and light green shades. It has a backless design, half-length sleeves, a wide neckline, a fitted bust, a cropped hem, and delicate gold embroidery. She paired it with an embroidered A-line lehenga skirt and a pleated dupatta draped on the shoulder.

Shloka accessorised the ensemble with stunning diamond jewels, including a flower-adorned hairpin, bangles, earrings, and a stunning cut-work necklace. Lastly, a half-up and half-down hairdo, a dainty bindi, subtle brown eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blush pink lips, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks rounded off the styling.