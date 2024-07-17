Nita Ambani very warmly took care of guests at Anant-Radhika wedding, insisted 'khana kha ke jaana': Poonam Dhillon

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani – the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani – and Radhika Merchant –the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant – were held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and they were blend of opulence and tradition. On Tuesday, actor Poonam Dhillon shared a series of inside pictures from the grand wedding on July 12, and shared a special note for the Ambani family, especially Nita Ambani. Also read: Ambanis got miniature cows to Anant and Radhika's wedding, Shreya Ghoshal shares video Poonam Dhillon says Nita Ambani took personal care of guests at Anant and Radhika's wedding.

'Grandest wedding of the decade'

She posed with Nita Ambani and others at the wedding and also gave a glimpse of the stunning decor at the 'grandest' event. In her caption, the veteran actor wrote, "The grandest, most well organised wedding of the decade I think.. what made it even more beautiful was the warmth of the family.. .. specially Nita ji very warmly insisting 'khana kha ke jaana (don't leave without eating)' and telling staff 'Make sure she eats dinner'."

She added, “Radhika’s sweet way of asking why Paloma, my daughter, has not come… in spite of them being on their feet for hours, meeting thousands of friends. Kudos to the warm, hospitable, gracious hosts they are, including Mukesh ki. Memories are what remain...”

More about the Ambani wedding

The wedding ceremony on July 12 was attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields. The visuals from the wedding make it one of the most memorable and magnificent events of recent years.

Several politicians and eminent personalities attended the grand celebration. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Kim Kardashian and many others were present to witness the wedding rituals.

Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media and Reliance employees on July 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony of Anant and Radhika; they touched his feet as he gave the newlyweds his blessings. Former president Ram Nath Kovind and his family also attended the ceremony.