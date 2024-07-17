Ambanis got miniature cows to Anant and Radhika's wedding, Shreya Ghoshal shares video: ‘Cutest thing that happened’

Adding a musical touch to Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding, Shreya Ghoshal and other singers mesmerised everyone with their soulful voices. On Tuesday, Shreya shared a video from the Ambani wedding and joining her were 'Riddhi and Siddhi, the cutest, prettiest gaiyyas (calves)'. Also read: AR Rahman sings Tere Bina, Shreya Ghoshal croons Barso Re at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding reception. Watch Shreya Ghoshal at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations in Mumbai.

Watch Shreya Ghoshal's video

The singer, dressed in a heavy brown and golden lehenga could be seen petting the calves, who were surrounded by caretakers and security. The singer could not deal with all the cuteness and wrote in her Instagram caption, "The cutest thing that happened in the last few days was this (heart eyes and heart emojis). Riddhi-Siddhi the cutest prettiest gaiyyas."

A fan commented on Shreya's video, "Three cuties (heart emoji)." Another said, "So adorable." A comment also read, "Cutest video of the year." A person also wrote, “This is the most wholesome video I have seen all year.”

Shreya at Ambani wedding

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant,and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12. The wedding, which took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, unfolded as a true fairytale and Radhika's bridal entry stole the spotlight.

The bride, adorned in a stunning ivory and red ensemble blending traditional motifs with modern aesthetics, arrived on a peacock-shaped boat. Her arrival was made even more magical with live singing by singer Shreya Ghoshal. The Ambani wedding celebrations continued with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception, on July 14.

At the Ambani's Ashirwad ceremony, Shreya as well as Shankar Mahadevan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam and Hariharan performed a soul-stirring rendition of the bhajan Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram.

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Centre for the Ashirwad ceremony included Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, among many others. The high-profile Ashirwad ceremony also saw the presence of global celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian.