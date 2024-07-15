AR Rahman sings Tere Bina, Shreya Ghoshal croons Barso Re at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding reception. Watch

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and National Award-winning singerr Shreya Ghoshal reunited on stage as they sang several of their hit songs at the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They also performed tracks from Mani Ratnam's 2007 period drama Guru, loosely based on the life of Anant's late grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani. (Also Read – AR Rahman says Michael Jackson almost sang for Rajinikanth’s Enthiran: ‘Will he sing a Tamil song?’) AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal perform at the Ambani wedding reception

Rahman, Shreya perform

Shreya was seen performing Barso Re, the energetic number filmed on Aishwarya Rai from Guru. The film's composer AR Rahman also joined he on stage. He also performed Tere Bina from the film, filmed on Aishwarya and actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan, along with Jonita Gandhi. Chinmayi Sripada lent the female vocals in the original track.

Shreya also sang another Rahman composition, Saans from Yash Chopra's 2012 romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan, along with Mohit Chauhan. The original song featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Shreya performed a more recent Rahman composition, Chaka Chak, from Aanand L Rai's 2021 film Atrangi Re, filmed on Sara Ali Khan. Shreya and Mohit also sang Rahman's composition Taare Ginn from Mukesh Chhabra's 2020 directorial debut Dil Bechara, originally filmed on the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

Shreya also gave tribute to more senior singers who've sung for Rahman. As the composer played the piano, Shreya crooned Chitra's Kehna Hi Kya from Mani Ratnam's 1995 film Bombay and Sadhana Sargam's Chupke Se from Mani's 2002 film Saathiya.

About Ambani wedding reception

A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the months-long celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend. Anant and Radhika tied the knot on Friday.

The newlyweds were cheered by friends and relatives at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive as part of the Mangal Utsav (a festival of Bliss), which marked what many have dubbed as the wedding of the year.

The reception was attended by the likes of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh.