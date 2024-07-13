PM Narendra Modi attends Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwad event, blesses newlyweds

PM Narendra Modi attended Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwad event in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He met the newlyweds and blessed them on their new journey of married life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi blesses the couple.

Video of the same was shared on social media by Diet Sabya. The Prime Minister was seen meeting the family and the newlyweds.

Politicians, leaders bless couple

Earlier on Saturday, the PM inaugurated the INS Towers, the Indian Newspaper Society’s secretariat in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Politicians Chirag Paswan, Hema Malini, Ravi Kisan, Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu and many spiritual leaders are also present at the blessing ceremony.

About the wedding events

The blessing ceremony was just another day in what already has been months-long celebrations to mark the lavish wedding of Anant, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika. They tied the knot on Friday.

The blessing ceremony is being held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with singer-husband Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif were part of Anant's 'baaraat' or wedding procession on Friday.

One of the highlights of the function was Salman and Shah Rukh dancing and lip-syncing to their classic song "Bhangra Pa Le" from their 1995 film "Karan Arjun". Madhuri was all grace when she moved to the rhythm of her popular song "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai" from 1993's "Khalnayak" and Priyanka was having a time of her life dancing to "Chikni Chameli" from her 2012 film "Agneepath".

Rapper Rema brought the house down with his stage act on the chartbuster "Calm Down" with Salman, Ranveer, Anant and Ambani family patriarch Mukesh Ambani, as well as Shanaya Kapoor vibing in the audience. The Nigerian rapper reportedly charged around ₹25 crore for his performance.