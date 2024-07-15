Khloe Kardashian calls Manish Malhotra a ‘local designer’ as she wears his design for Ambani event

American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian turned heads at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. They donned stunning outfits designed by renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra and shared several photos and videos on social media. Khloe Kardashian called Manish Malhotra a "local designer". (Snapchat/Khloe Kardashian)

Khloe Kardashian offered a glimpse into the lavish wedding festivities through a series of Snapchat stories. In her Snapchat story, Khloe shared, “Our stylist worked with world-renowned designer Manish Malhotra to create our incredible dresses for our trip! Here’s a look at the details….”

She then shared her dresses for the Ambani event created by Manish Malhotra. However, one particular story raised eyebrows. In the video, Khloe showcases her stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga and calls him a “local designer”.

She says, “You guys, how beautiful are like my clothes that I’ve been wearing are all so beautiful designed by a local designer. I will get you his name, but everything. Look at the details. I mean everything is so spectacular.”

“I love this pop-pink number. Just the vibrancy, the detail, the intricacy of it. It’s to die for,” Khloe adds.

The American reality TV star expresses, “Okay well! How do you take all this stuff off when you don’t have help? I didn’t think that through. Is this not insane?”

“This is a Lorraine. Well, all of my jewellery is Lorraine Schwartz. It’s all borrowed. A girl doesn’t own this stuff, but a diamond-like in the middle of my head,” she further says.

A screengrab of the video in which Khloe Kardashian called Manish Malhotra a "local designer". (Snapchat/Khloe Kardashian)

Here’s how people reacted to this video online:

“Did you all know Khloe Kardashian called Manish Malhotra ‘my local designer’? It must have been highlighted to her team, and then she changed it to ‘world-renowned’,” said an individual.

Another said, “Khloe Kardashian is saying her lehenga for the Ambani wedding is made by a ‘local designer’ like ma’am, and it is taking me out.”

“Khloe calling Manish ‘a local designer’ shows how little idea they have of India and how least bothered they are. The same reason why these people don't deserve even an ounce of hype they’re getting just because they’re attending the wedding,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Did Khloe Kardashian just call Manish Malhotra a local designer?!”