It's all about emeralds for Kim Kardashian's Day 2 Ambani wedding look in red dress; know about her 'stripper heels'

Kim Kardashian chose another sultry red look for the Ambani wedding! Kim attended Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. After wearing a blush pink lehenga for the Aashirwad ceremony, she changed into a Princess Jasmine-inspired attire decked with emerald jewels. She styled them with 'stripper heels'. Read on to know all the details. (Also Read | Isha Ambani wears ivory silk lehenga for Day 2, her 'insane' diamond jewels leave US influencer speechless) Kim Kardashian attends Day 2 of Ambani wedding in a sultry red look and emerald jewels. (Instagram)

Kim Kardashian is real-life Princess Jasmine on Day 2 of Ambani wedding

In pictures and videos shared by Diet Sabya and US influencer Julia Chafe, Kim Kardashian can be seen in a sultry red couture look designed by Gaurav Gupta. While the US TikToker called her Princess Jasmine, Diet Sabya said Kim K's look was 'Ichchhadhari Naagin-coded'. In the clip shared by Julia, Kim talked about her pure emerald jewels designed by Lorraine Schwartz and said, “It's all about emeralds at an Indian wedding.”

Kim K's sultry red look

Kim K's Gaurav Gupta couture ensemble is a three-piece look featuring a structured bralette-style blouse, a skirt, and a matching veil. While the top features a halter neckline, cut-outs on the bust, a midriff-baring cropped hem, and a fitted structure, the skirt has a pleated draped silhouette, a side thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping train on the back.

Kim complemented the bralette and skirt set with a matching red veil she draped on her head. The georgette piece features a long train cascading on the back, giving off Princess vibes to the ensemble.

All about Kim Kardashian's emerald jewels and 'stripper heels'

Kim Kardashian wore pure emerald jewels by Lorraine Schwartz on Day 2 of the Ambani wedding. The reality TV star wore a statement-making headpiece featuring tear-drop emerald gems and cut-work emeralds. She paired the tiara-shaped jewellery with matching emerald-adorned earrings, haath phool, and a ring.

Screengrab of Diet Sabya's story on Kim Kardashian's 'stripper heels'. (Instagram )

Lastly, Kim complemented the ensemble with her favourite and trusted 'stripper heels' aka the Pleasers. She wore a heal-less version of the same pumps for this year's Met Gala—the shoes retail for about USD 50 to 100 (approximately ₹4,000 to ₹8000). She also wore the 'strippers' for the Met Gala 2022 for her controversial look in Marilyn Monroe's iconic and historically significant nude rhinestone dress.