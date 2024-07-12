Kim Kardashian wears off-shoulder top, bodycon skirt for auto ride in Mumbai with Khloe Kardashian: Watch

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai last night to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding at Jio World Convention Centre. Today, the sisters stepped out in the city to go for an auto ride. Khloe shared the video on Instagram. Read on to see what the Skims founder wore for the outing. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Baraat begins rolling out from Antilia for venue) Kim Kardashian wears an off-shoulder top and bodycon skirt for auto ride in Mumbai with Khloe Kardashian. (Instagram )

Kim Kardashian goes for an auto ride in Mumbai with Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian delighted fans by sharing videos documenting their time in Mumbai. Khloe posted a clip of her and Kim taking an auto ride in Mumbai, and she says, "Kim and I, in a rickshaw, in India. It's a gem." Kim also shared a video from her photoshoot inside the hotel. For both occasions, Kim wore all-white bodycon separates. She chose an off-shoulder blouse and a midi skirt.

Decoding Kim Kardashian's look

Kim's sleeveless white blouse features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem showing off her midriff. The US reality TV star wore it with a matching white bodycon skirt featuring a high waist, a midi hem length, and a fitted silhouette hugging her curves. She accessorised the ensemble with striking jewels, including chunky white bracelets she picked from her archives.

Kim chose clear pumps, black winged eyeliner, feathered brows, nude brown lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter to glam up the neutral ensemble. Lastly, she wore her wavy tresses in a centre-parted half-up, half-down hairdo.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be a three-day affair, starting today, July 12, and ending on July 14. Anant is the youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila.