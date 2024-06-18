Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan looks breath-taking in new campaign for Kim Kardashian's Skims: Pics, video

Bridgerton-fame Nicola Coughlan is in the new campaign for Kim Kardashian's lingerie and shapewear brand Skims. After collaborating with stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Cooper, Lana Del Ray, Usher, Cardi B, SZA, and England footballer Jude Bellingham, Skims brought on board everyone's current favourite romantic lead, Nicola Coughlan. The actor, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix show, wore various pieces from the brand's Soft Lounge collection, including their bestselling slip dresses. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan features in the new campaign for Kim Kardashian's lingerie label Skims. (Instagram)

Bridgerton's 'Penelope Featherington' Nicola Coughlan wows with her new Skims campaign

Nicola Coughlan wore a yellow, blush pink, and grey-coloured bodycon dresses for the Skims campaign. While the yellow and blush pink dresses feature spaghetti straps, a deep neckline, and a floor-length hem, the grey look features full-length sleeves and a wide neckline. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated Nicola's curves. Meanwhile, Elizaveta Porodin clicked the pictures with a romantic ambience created with ethereal backdrops featuring florals and soft, pastel lighting.

According to Glamour, talking about her new campaign at Skims, Nicola said, “I'm so honoured to be in Skims' latest campaign! I've been a fan of Skims since the beginning. It's been my on set lounging outfit since day one. I love that it's a brand that makes everyone look and feel amazing. The Soft Lounge styles are incredibly flattering, comfortable, and so soft, and so beautiful. Whether I'm wearing them at home or on set I always feel incredible in Skims.”

How the internet reacted

Nicola's fans showered her with love after the announcement. One user wrote, "Nicola, you are a queen and a painting, a muse and a goddess!" Another commented, "Wowwww!! Like a renaissance painting." The Bridgerton Netflix Instagram account wrote, "Rather dazzling, my dear."

However, not everyone supported Nicola's decision to join the Skims campaign. The actor has been a strong voice of support for Palestinian people and immediate ceasefire. But, Kim Kardashian was named in the boycott. A fan wrote, "Babes I love you down but this partnership is not it after all of the incredible work you've done for Palestine. Please consider the boycott." Another wrote, "I adore you and you look amazing but this partnership is beyond disappointing."