Kim Kardashian reveals why she wore the out-of-place grey cardigan over Maison Margiela dress at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian was among the many celebrities who attended the star-studded Met Gala in New York last night. And her sweater became the talk of the town as she walked the iconic stairs of The Metropolitan Museum Of Art. Kim attended the fashion's biggest night on the first Monday of May dressed in an eye-catching Maison Margiela gown. She styled the see-through corseted ensemble with an out-of-place grey cardigan, which she layered on her shoulders and kept holding in place the entire time she posed for the photos on the Met stairs. Now, Kim has revealed why she chose to carry the sweater, and the reason is not what you expect. Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (AFP)

Kim Kardashian reveals why she wore the grey cardigan with her Met Gala look

In an interview with Vogue on the red carpet, Kim Kardashian revealed that she wanted to represent the 'wildest night of her life in a garden' with the cardigan. She said, "This is like the wildest night of my life in a garden. And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work." Laughing about the look she was going for, she added, "My hair is all messed up." She also revealed that the cardigan was definitely a part of the initial design of the dress.

The inspiration came from another Maison Margiela show featuring corsets and sweaters. According to Kim, she and Galliano "played around with what we thought this theme meant." She said, "Imagine having the best night of your entire life with your most magical person, and you are just in a garden. You've overslept, you wake up after like, literally the best night of your life and I'm just running out. My dress is falling off because it was one of those nights, and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to, like, run off and make it to where have to be."

Meanwhile, the highlight of Kim's silver corset dress, featuring silver leaf and floral cut-outs revealing her legs, was her tiny waistline. She styled the ensemble with open silver-blonde locks, caramel brown lip shade, minimal glam, and high heels.