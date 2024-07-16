Netflix to stream Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner after initial snub: Release date, time and more

The wait is over! Sunjae’s magic is set to hit global OTT platforms this August. Byeon Woo Seok's hit drama, Lovely Runner, is finally gracing Netflix screens, and fans are going gaga over the announcement. The time slip drama took the world by storm on tvN and Viki. Despite Netflix initially passing on it, guess what? Just two months after its finale aired, it's making a thumping return as a highly anticipated addition to the platform's K-content library. Netflix to stream Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner to stream on Netflix

Looks like the "Sun Jae Syndrome" is about to have a global outbreak! Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon will hit the Netflix screen on August 1. The OTT platform announced the news on July 15, sparking a fan frenzy in the comment section. While some mocked the platform, saying 'Netflix learned a lesson,' others are simply relieved that they will finally be able to watch the show. However, the announcement mentioned that availability will vary by country. We'll have to wait and see the official list of countries where the OTT service will roll out the show.

Where to stream Lovely Runner?

Currently, fans can exclusively stream the show on several platforms: TVING (Korea), U-Next (Japan), Vidio (Indonesia), Viki, and Viu (selected regions). The show premiered on its domestic channel, Total Variety Network, on April 8 and enjoyed a successful run until May 28, collecting impressive ratings.

On Viki, the show has been a hit among global audiences, boasting the highest weekly viewership among 2024 dramas. The Byeon Woo Seok’s starrer became so popular that it reached No.1 in viewership ratings in 130 regions during its sixth week of broadcast, according to the streaming platform Rakuten Viki.

All about K-drama Lovely Runner?

The show revolves around an imaginary boy group where Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok, is the lead vocalist. It's a time slip drama based on the web novel 'The Best of Tomorrow' by illustrator Doong Doong. The story focuses on Sun Jae's romance with one of his biggest fans, Im Sol, portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon. One day, Im Sol receives tragic news of her idol's suicide, only to find herself transported back in time where their paths cross, allowing them to rewrite history.